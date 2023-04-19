Freedumb coalition seeking ban on investments because they don’t like how someone dresses.

So I got a press release this afternoon…
Freedom Caucus Calls for State Beer Divestment
Rapid City, S.D. (April 19, 2023) – The South Dakota Freedom Caucus is condemning the recent actions of Anheuser-Busch’s use of Dylan Mulvaney and calling on Governor Kristi Noem to immediately divest in the state’s holdings in the company, totaling thousands of shares of stock in the Anheuser-Busch company according to a Securities Exchange Commission report from December 2022.
“South Dakota needs to put our money where our values are,” said Tony Randolph, Vice-Chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. “We cannot continue to invest in a company that promotes values that are contrary to those of South Dakotans.”
“Men imitating as women is offensive,” said Tina Mulally, Treasurer of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. “South Dakota should be investing in companies that respect our values, not promoting those that undermine them.”
So, yeah. I’m not sure what you can do with that except mock it.
Why do I expect the two dimmest bulbs in the House of Representatives to introduce a bill next session outlawing Rainbow Brite, and expunging any mention of the Reading Rainbow series from PBS?
You know, if you don’t want to support the company by not drinking their product, be a good consumer and do so.
But the Freedumb coalition wants to try to force the investment council to remove a company from their portfolio because a company sent commemorative beer to a dude who dresses in a way that many find odd?
Well.. dayam…That’s actually kind of ironic coming from Tina Mullaly.
Is this the Freedom Caucus or a chapter of the Taliban? Their insistence on coopting religious beliefs into gov’t fits right in with them.
It’s what follows ESG, NRA bank bans etc. Soon no one will be able to do anything in this country unless we have the same politics.
It is the duty of Budweiser, and, in fact, its’ only purpose as an entity, to sell as much Bud Light as possible within the marketplace. Budweiser is committed to return as much profit as possible to its’ shareholders. They spend millions on market research and advertising. Attacking Budweiser for doing what it does best is not support of the free market, free enterprise system. Also, I’m always puzzled by this talk about “South Dakota values”. I was not aware that these values included boycotting companies trying to return the investment of their share holders.
Remember when Alward was a libertarian instead of an authoritarian?
Drink a different Beer Aaron.
I find it strange that those who espouse constitutional conservatism are the very first ones to cry wolf and go for the jugular while supporting more government intervention in our lives. Once again, why can’t these buffoons focus on the issues impacting our state? (Like inflation, lack of high paying jobs, high property taxes, the need for more affordable housing, decaying infrastructure, and legislator harassment of state employees- oops, sorry, we can’t talk about that now can we).
Who cares what picture is on a Bud Light can?! Sam Adams is a better beer anyway! These idiots need to get a clue and serve their local constituents and stop worrying about these shiny objects. Good Lord!
Rep Aylward needs to fire Jordan Mason. They have 0 credibility. Aylward used to be his own man before he sold out to Jordan Mason.
Tina and Tony have always been anti-capitalism. They prefer Fascism where they control your life….shades of extreme Liberals. Have we come full circle where Liberals meet the Extreme Right?
Yes. A self-professed conservative Republican is trying to tell businesses what to do for reasons of political posturing. Isn’t “cancel culture” supposed to be bad?
These are not serious people. It’s sad that voters sent them to Pierre. Maybe open primaries will solve the issue.
They killed Odenbach’s American exceptionalism bill. Clearly they are not serious.