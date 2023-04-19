Freedumb coalition seeking ban on investments because they don’t like how someone dresses.

So I got a press release this afternoon…

Freedom Caucus Calls for State Beer Divestment Rapid City, S.D. (April 19, 2023) – The South Dakota Freedom Caucus is condemning the recent actions of Anheuser-Busch’s use of Dylan Mulvaney and calling on Governor Kristi Noem to immediately divest in the state’s holdings in the company, totaling thousands of shares of stock in the Anheuser-Busch company according to a Securities Exchange Commission report from December 2022. and.. “South Dakota needs to put our money where our values are,” said Tony Randolph, Vice-Chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. “We cannot continue to invest in a company that promotes values that are contrary to those of South Dakotans.” and.. “Men imitating as women is offensive,” said Tina Mulally, Treasurer of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. “South Dakota should be investing in companies that respect our values, not promoting those that undermine them.”

(Yes, the graphic is my parody, but the words are not..).

So, yeah. I’m not sure what you can do with that except mock it.

Why do I expect the two dimmest bulbs in the House of Representatives to introduce a bill next session outlawing Rainbow Brite, and expunging any mention of the Reading Rainbow series from PBS?

You know, if you don’t want to support the company by not drinking their product, be a good consumer and do so.

But the Freedumb coalition wants to try to force the investment council to remove a company from their portfolio because a company sent commemorative beer to a dude who dresses in a way that many find odd?

Well.. dayam…That’s actually kind of ironic coming from Tina Mullaly.