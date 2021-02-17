As stolen from Facebook.. because, damn:
While Representative Mulally seems to be skipping a mask in the Joint Appropriations, she does appear to be wearing her headband in preparation of taking on Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament
(Sorry, Karate Kid Joke).
5 thoughts on “Instead of masking Rep. Mulally appears to be preparing to take on Cobra Kai in the All-Valley tournament”
Who is the guy in the picture also without a mask?
Jim Thares of Aberdeen.
Love the revival Netflix show Cobra Kai. I can’t believe how true it is to the original and sequels as a morality play.
Loved they even brought back Elizabeth Shue and Tamlyn Tomito.
I hope they don’t try to sweep Tina’s leg.
She’s such a tool.