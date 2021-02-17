Instead of masking Rep. Mulally appears to be preparing to take on Cobra Kai in the All-Valley tournament

@SoDakCampaigns

As stolen from Facebook.. because, damn:

While Representative Mulally seems to be skipping a mask in the Joint Appropriations, she does appear to be wearing her headband in preparation of taking on Cobra Kai in the All Valley Tournament

(Sorry, Karate Kid Joke).

5 thoughts on “Instead of masking Rep. Mulally appears to be preparing to take on Cobra Kai in the All-Valley tournament”

  2. Love the revival Netflix show Cobra Kai. I can’t believe how true it is to the original and sequels as a morality play.

    Loved they even brought back Elizabeth Shue and Tamlyn Tomito.

