Last week after purposely avoiding as much contact as I could with the outside world over the last several months, my household got an unexpected visitor when COVID showed up on my doorstep, banishing my youngest son and I to the basement, separating us from my wife and youngest daughter on the upper side of the stairwell. My oldest son abandoned the house entirely and pushed across the town avoiding all of us.
I think I have a comparatively mild case, strictly body aches and low grade fever. I did pick up some chest issues yesterday where I went in, so I could be checked out. I think it was mainly the cheap oxygen monitor that I had gotten, but better safe than sorry. They said I look good on paper and sent me home with some preventative medicine.
Although as a result, I do find myself back in the ER again today.. but not for a bad thing. My doctor called this morning and said that she thought I was a good candidate for the experimental infusion treatment.
Apparently you cannot have received oxygen or been hospitalized or vaccinated yet. It’s meant to try to prevent hospitalization.￼ Supposedly it pumps you full of antibodies.
They did mention that there’s no charge for the medicine itself because it’s experimental. Free experimental medicine? Sure…I’m go for a little medical experimentation￼.. why is my foot tingling?
Seriously, I did talk to one person who had a family member who received infusion who was miserably ill, and less than two days later this 90-year-old person was up baking cookies and feeling better than they had in years. So I’m hopeful this has me on the mend and maybe un-banished to “the home hot zone” a little sooner.
Can’t post without mentioning that I’ve received great care & service from the medical community at Avera Clinic & Brookings Health System. They have truly been outstanding.
10 thoughts on “So, COVID decided to come for a visit..”
Get well Pat. And yes, the therapies work. My brother got COVID (mild symptoms) and they immediately put him on the therapies and 2 days later he was doing great. A total of 5 days later he was feeling better than ever.
Just watch out that your ears don’t become inflamed and end up 5x their normal size. Just kidding……sort of.
So sorry!
Wishing you and your family the best!
They only ask the Pierre kids to climb the highest mountains for the greater good. Take care. Be good. Say your prayers. And (don’t) kiss your wife.
Be safe and get well.
My biggest bummer over this is that my oldest boy ended up positive anyway, so next week’s US Navy deployment has been pushed back about a month and a half.
You’re on my prayer list. Beat that damn Chinese virus!!!
What test did you use, Pat?
PCR?
The Nobel Laureate inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, died at the age of 74 back in August of 2019. Mullis and other scientists said Fauci was magnifying the retrovirus HIV using PCR to “prove” it was the cause of AIDS. I have this as a quote from the inventor of the PCR tests, who had beef with Fauci:
“The strategy for locking us down again is based on these fraudulent tests. The magnified tests that don’t measure the quantity of anything. It’s the same strategy Fauci used to make a lot of money for a lot of people. It’s not just the PCR test, all these rapid tests, every one of them, they’re all NON-QUANTITATIVE tests. There’s no such thing as a non-quantitative test, it’s a lie, an obvious fraud. We’re locking everybody down over brainless lies. The only reason they were able to get away with this is because they’ve turned us into an idiocracy, that was the whole point of the government schools.”
Thanks for never missing an opportunity to circulate conspiracy theories, John. Here’s a quick fact check on herp derpington’s latest claim:
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr/fact-check-inventor-of-method-used-to-test-for-covid-19-didnt-say-it-cant-be-used-in-virus-detection-idUSKBN24420X
Best wishes for a speedy recovery.
I’m sure you will have a good recovery. It helps to live in the country we do. God speed.