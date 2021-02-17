So, COVID decided to come for a visit..

Last week after purposely avoiding as much contact as I could with the outside world over the last several months, my household got an unexpected visitor when COVID showed up on my doorstep, banishing my youngest son and I to the basement, separating us from my wife and youngest daughter on the upper side of the stairwell. My oldest son abandoned the house entirely and pushed across the town avoiding all of us.

I think I have a comparatively mild case, strictly body aches and low grade fever. I did pick up some chest issues yesterday where I went in, so I could be checked out. I think it was mainly the cheap oxygen monitor that I had gotten, but better safe than sorry. They said I look good on paper and sent me home with some preventative medicine.

Although as a result, I do find myself back in the ER again today.. but not for a bad thing. My doctor called this morning and said that she thought I was a good candidate for the experimental infusion treatment.

Apparently you cannot have received oxygen or been hospitalized or vaccinated yet. It’s meant to try to prevent hospitalization.￼ Supposedly it pumps you full of antibodies.

They did mention that there’s no charge for the medicine itself because it’s experimental. Free experimental medicine? Sure…I’m go for a little medical experimentation￼.. why is my foot tingling?

Seriously, I did talk to one person who had a family member who received infusion who was miserably ill, and less than two days later this 90-year-old person was up baking cookies and feeling better than they had in years. So I’m hopeful this has me on the mend and maybe un-banished to “the home hot zone” a little sooner.

Can’t post without mentioning that I’ve received great care & service from the medical community at Avera Clinic & Brookings Health System. They have truly been outstanding.