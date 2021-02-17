Governor Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed eighteen bills into law:
- SB 6 corrects technical errors in statutory cross-references related to the Department of Social Services.
- SB 20 places certain controlled substances on the controlled substances schedule.
- SB 22 corrects a technical error concerning a cross-reference regarding a certain energy conservation program.
- SB 29 revises certain training and testing requirements for entry level driver applicants for a commercial driver license.
- SB 30 extends the issuance period for commercial learner’s permits.
- SB 32 revises certain provisions regarding access critical nursing facilities.
- SB 39 repeals the registration requirements for certain amusement devices.
- SB 41 revises certain requirements for contesting certificates of assessment.
- SB 42 requires all documentation supporting a tax refund claim regarding the accidental mixing of undyed and dyed diesel fuel to be submitted to the Department of Revenue within a certain time period.
- SB 43 modifies certain provisions related to motor vehicles.
- SB 63 corrects technical errors and outdated provisions regarding the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
- SB 73 revises provisions regarding the sale of certain government owned vehicles by an auction agency.
- SB 78 modifies certain provisions related to trusts.
- HB 1031 revises certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System.
- HB 1032 revises the minimum cost of living adjustment and revises terminology of the South Dakota Retirement System.
- HB 1033 updates certain provisions relating to the South Dakota Retirement System and revises certain provisions relating to reemployment after retirement with the South Dakota Retirement System.
- HB 1037 authorizes the increase of certain fees by the State Electrical Commission.
- HB 1046 limits liability for certain exposures to COVID-19.
Governor Noem has signed sixty bills into law this legislative session.
I think DMT warrants study .. seems rather cultish. Probably a good idea to clarify.
Banning THC, in my view, is moronic if you don’t outlaw alcohol .. and even then.
So, we are supposed to believe our legislature understands all of that chemistry?
