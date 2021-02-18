Hyde Co State’s Attorney: Ravnsborg being charged with 3 misdemeanors

According to the presser being held by Hyde Co. States Atty Emily Sovell, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is being charged with three violations of law as a result of the 9/12/20 accident where a pedestrian was struck and killed while on the road.

Operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device. (*this was before the accident and the prosecutors claim that the look/see at the phone took place on the East side of Highmore, and the accident was on the west side of Highmore.) Lane Driving Careless Driving

All charges are misdemeanors.

They’re saying that he was not under the influence of anything. I’m sure there will be more to come on this.