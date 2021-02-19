Hyde Co State’s Attorney Briefing on Ravnsborg Accident Investigation February 18, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns If you would like to review the video that was broadcast today, here it is from YouTube: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
One thought on “Hyde Co State’s Attorney Briefing on Ravnsborg Accident Investigation”
Emily Sovell came across as a poised and well spoken attorney. She might be an excellent AG choice in the future.