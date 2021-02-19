In politico, US Senator John Thune has some words for the activists out there who are throwing mud and trying to “cancel” senators for voting their conscience when it comes to the their judgement on the actions of former President Trump:
In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.
and..
On Thursday, the senator attempted to downplay those attacks, likening them to “food fights within the family” that hurt Republicans’ goals, He noted there was no evidence to support Trump’s claim of voter fraud.
“You’ve got to face the music, and at some point, it’s got to be over and you’ve got to move on,” he said, adding, “I think it’s just important to tell people the truth. The most important responsibility of any leader is to define reality.”
As someone whose main concern in winning elections, that’s also a caution that should be applied to those who are spending their time and energy trying to gin up a primary against Senator Thune, because they are butt hurt over the Presidential election. So far after a few months of howling about it, there’s sturm und drang… and not much else. I’d call it a disorganized sh*t show, but that might indicate a higher level of organization than is actually evident.
So far their efforts at recruitment against Thune consist of Bruce Whalen’s excruciating challenges at getting a facebook meeting in furtherance of his recruitment efforts to be anything other than 45 minutes late. Which seems prophetic.. because the only names coming up are the same old names who have been non-starters in the past.
And we keep rolling down the road to 2022.
10 thoughts on “Thune critical of activists for engaging in “cancel culture” for attacking Senators who voted their conscience on Trump. Good thought to keep in mind in SD as well.”
Fact is that if Mitch McConnell had voted correctly to impeach… John Thune and at least a dozen other U.S. Senators would have followed suit…but the threat of assassination by Trump is obvious.
You are a nut.
You had more of a gentlemanly reply than I would have done.
HEY! That’s an insult to peanuts, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts and the like. How about we just say “You are a Democrat”?
Ah, a Trump-hating dufus.
There may not be a Republican candidate (yet) that will be able to unseat him in a primary, but that in no way obligates me to fill in the oval by his name. I refuse to vote for this person who has turned into the swamp creature we sent him to replace. I’m tired of politicians from SD forgetting about who sent them to DC, who they represent, and what the folks back home expect from them.
I’m tired of politicians like Thune pissing on our backs and then telling us it’s raining.
Pathetic. He is so out of touch with political reality it’s scary. He has a right to his opinion. But when that opinion is only shared by a tiny sliver of his party, he should be the honorable man he claims to be and not seek re-election.
Senator Thune, it is the right of the citizens to call for different representation; politicians are not guaranteed lifetime tenure (unless you live in an idiotic state like Massachusetts and your last name is Kennedy). Stop trying to squelch the right of the citizens to voice their opposition to how politicians are voting.
I think it is time for Senator Thune and Mitch McConnell to both leave office.
“I think it’s just important to tell people the truth.”
Well Mr. Thune……are your ready to live up to those words? Why don’t you come on to this website and engage us with the truth concerning the questions we all have about your representation of SD?
It is disappointing that the Senator doesn’t understand cancel culture.