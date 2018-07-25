Jungle primary proponent wants new manner of voting in Sioux Falls elections.

So, now we need “common core” voting?

Apparently Joe Kirby has a weird thing about bringing California elections to South Dakota.

After his efforts in bringing the California jungle primary to South Dakota failed… a couple of times…. you can “say it isn’t so Joe,” but Kirby is doing it again, and wants to bring the kind of municipal election voting they use in Berkeley & San Francisco to Sioux Falls:

A pair of runoff elections this spring needed to decide races for city council and the mayor’s office have some of the people who crafted the city’s charter rethinking how elections are conducted in Sioux Falls.

And…

Kirby and fellow charter co-author Dale Froehlich have been lobbying the Sioux Falls City Council to embrace and facilitate a shift to ranked choice voting, which allows voters to vote for multiple candidates in a political race by ranking candidates based on personal preference. When it comes time to count ballots, all first-choice votes are tallied. Whoever gets the fewest votes is eliminated, and supporters of that candidate have their second-choice votes re-allocated. The “instant runoff” process, as Kirby refers to it, continues until a candidate gets a majority of the votes.

Kirby said the concept of ranked choice voting wasn’t known when the city charter was written, but it’s superior to the traditional method of holding general elections that often lead to runoff elections when no candidate earned the majority of a vote the first time around.