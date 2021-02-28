I Just watched @KristiNoem interview on Face the Nation.. if you could call it an interview.

It actually came off as little more than the moderator spending most of their time talking over Governor Noem when they werent outright attacking her. The low-point was when they went after the Governor on “allowing” the Sturgis rally to happen, hanging their hat on the debunked Sturgis Rally COVID study.

The Governor’s COVID detractors seem to think that totalitarian mandates coming from above are going to make a difference in South Dakota. When in comparison to our colder neighbor to the North… maybe it hasn’t proven to be so.