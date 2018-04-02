Kind of glad that LaFleur didn’t make the ballot, and is now running in the Constitution Party

Posted on

Every once in a while you get little reminders that sometimes things happen for the best. Such as when outlier candidate Terry Lee LeFleur did not obtain sufficient signatures to make the Republican Primary ballot, and announced he’s running for the Constitution Party nomination instead:

Oookay. When candidates for Governor post memes like this, we can be glad they want to represent a different political party.

11 Replies to “Kind of glad that LaFleur didn’t make the ballot, and is now running in the Constitution Party”

    1. Anonymous

      Colonel LaFleur probably feels more free to express how he really feels about the races in the Constitution Party.

  6. Anonymous

    Since his petitions did not meet the requirement it looks like is back to his normal posting of crazy posts & comments on his facebook page. Would Lora be his running mate?

