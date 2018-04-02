Kind of glad that LaFleur didn’t make the ballot, and is now running in the Constitution Party

Every once in a while you get little reminders that sometimes things happen for the best. Such as when outlier candidate Terry Lee LeFleur did not obtain sufficient signatures to make the Republican Primary ballot, and announced he’s running for the Constitution Party nomination instead:
Oookay. When candidates for Governor post memes like this, we can be glad they want to represent a different political party.
What will he post next? White Power?
After seeing what CJ Abernathy posted I’m glad they have a better candidate
Interesting that SF Mayoral candidate Mike Gunn “liked” the post.
Technically, he reacted with a “Wow!”
yep.
Did Tapio like it also?
Please rephrase in a Party correct manner, Pat.
What was so bad about his post other than it is politically incorrect.
Colonel LaFleur probably feels more free to express how he really feels about the races in the Constitution Party.
Uh, it’s tone-deaf, stupid, racist, and morally reprehensible.
Since his petitions did not meet the requirement it looks like is back to his normal posting of crazy posts & comments on his facebook page. Would Lora be his running mate?