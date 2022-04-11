Kristi for Governor Announces Next Round Of Endorsements From South Dakota County Leaders
PRESS RELEASE
April 11, 2022 Pierre, SD – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign announced their second round of endorsements from elected leaders at the county and local level in South Dakota. This announcement follows the previous announcements of West River sheriffs, the first round of county commissioners, and the formation of the County Leaders Coalition.
Along with this announcement, Joe Desilets from Kristi for Governor stated the following:
“County leaders across South Dakota are lining up to endorse Governor Noem because she has prioritized their issues and what matters to them the most: our best in the nation economy, historic investments in education, and supporting our law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe. Governor Noem’s leadership and policies have delivered for South Dakotans, and the local leaders that represent us are supporting her for another term.”
List of sheriffs and county commissioners endorsing Governor Noem in today’s release (alphabetical by county):
Aurora County Commissioner Roger Hanten
Aurora County Commissioner Travis Clark
Beadle County Sheriff Doug Solem
Bennett County Commissioner Cole Blu Donovan
Bennett County Commissioner Jeff Slattery
Bennett County Commissioner Rod Kirk
Bon Homme County Commissioner Jason Kokes
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs
Brookings County Commissioner Ryan Krogman
Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt
Brule County Commissioner James Nesladek
Brule County Sheriff Darrell Miller
Butte County Commissioner James Ager
Campbell County Commissioner Brent Odde
Campbell County Commissioner Bryan Fjeldheim
Campbell County Commissioner Lynn Deibert
Campbell County Sheriff Lacey Perman
Clark County Commissioner Terry Schlagel
Clark County Sheriff Robert McGraw
Codington County Sheriff Bradford Howell
Corson County Commissioner Shawn Hinsz
Corson County Commissioner Steve Keller
Custer County Commissioner Jim Lintz
Custer County Commissioner Mark Hartman
Custer County Commissioner Travis Bies
Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr
Day County Commissioner Derek Sinner
Day County Commissioner Jim Walter
Deuel County Commissioner Gary Jaeger
Deuel County Commissioner Roger Kreutner
Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg
Douglas County Commissioner Jerod Star
Douglas County Commissioner Marlin Maas
Douglas County Commissioner Nathan Ymker
Edmunds County Commissioner Chad Preszler
Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz
Fall River County Commissioner Deb Russell
Fall River County Commissioner Joe Allen
Fall River County Commissioner Joe Falkenburg
Faulk County Commissioner Steve Rosland
Gregory County Commissioner Bob Hausmann
Haakon County Commissioner Michael Gebes
Haakon County Commissioner Thomas Radway
Hamlin County Commissioner Leland Roe
Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck
Hand County Commissioner Gilbert Rodgers
Hand County Commissioner Greg Palmer
Hand County Sheriff Shane Croeni
Hanson County Commissioner Curtis Fox
Hanson County Commissioner Gary Schoenrock
Hanson County Commissioner John Bumgardner
Hanson County Sheriff Brandon Wingert
Harding County Commissioner Bill Clarkson
Harding County Commissioner Charles Verhulst
Hughes County Commissioner Connie Hohn
Hughes County Sheriff Pat Callahan
Hutchinson County Sheriff James Zeeb
Hyde County Commissioner Robert Bawdon
Jackson County Commissioner Jeff Willert
Jackson County Commissioner Ruby Sanftner
Jerauld County Commissioner Jeff Messmer
Jones County Commissioner Steve Iwan
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg
Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson
Lyman County Commissioner Jared Scheiske
Lyman County Commissioner Zane Reis
McCook County Sheriff Mark Norris
McPherson County Commissioner Jeff Neuharth
Meade County Commissioner Richard Liggett
Meade County Commissioner Rod Bradley
Meade County Commissioner Ted Seaman
Miner County Commissioner Roger Wentland
Miner County Sheriff Rob Eggert
Moody County Commissioner Randy Hemmer
Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman
Pennington County Commissioner Deb Hadcock
Pennington County Commissioner Ron Rossknecht
Perkins County Commissioner Mike Schweitzer
Perkins County Commissioner Rusty Foster
Perkins County Commissioner Todd Campbell
Potter County Commissioner Pat Everson
Potter County Sheriff Curtis Hamburger
Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel
Spink County Commissioner Brett Knox
Stanley County Commissioner Mike Kenzy
Sully County Commissioner Joe Fanger
Todd County Commissioner Marshal Tinant
Turner County Commissioner Lynn Van Hove
Turner County Commissioner Tony Ciampa
Union County Commissioner Michael Dailey
Union County Commissioner Milton Ustad
Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges
Walworth County Commissioner Jim Houck
Walworth County Commissioner Kevin Holgard
Walworth County Commissioner Scott Schilling
Walworth County Sheriff Joshua Boll
Ziebach County Commissioner Bill Henderson
Ziebach County Commissioner David Pesicka
Ziebach County Commissioner Ralph Lyon