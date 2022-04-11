Kristi for Governor Announces Next Round Of Endorsements From South Dakota County Leaders

April 11, 2022 Pierre, SD – Today, the Kristi for Governor campaign announced their second round of endorsements from elected leaders at the county and local level in South Dakota. This announcement follows the previous announcements of West River sheriffs, the first round of county commissioners, and the formation of the County Leaders Coalition.

Along with this announcement, Joe Desilets from Kristi for Governor stated the following:

“County leaders across South Dakota are lining up to endorse Governor Noem because she has prioritized their issues and what matters to them the most: our best in the nation economy, historic investments in education, and supporting our law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe. Governor Noem’s leadership and policies have delivered for South Dakotans, and the local leaders that represent us are supporting her for another term.”

List of sheriffs and county commissioners endorsing Governor Noem in today’s release (alphabetical by county):

Aurora County Commissioner Roger Hanten

Aurora County Commissioner Travis Clark

Beadle County Sheriff Doug Solem

Bennett County Commissioner Cole Blu Donovan

Bennett County Commissioner Jeff Slattery

Bennett County Commissioner Rod Kirk

Bon Homme County Commissioner Jason Kokes

Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs

Brookings County Commissioner Ryan Krogman

Brown County Sheriff Mark Milbrandt

Brule County Commissioner James Nesladek

Brule County Sheriff Darrell Miller

Butte County Commissioner James Ager

Campbell County Commissioner Brent Odde

Campbell County Commissioner Bryan Fjeldheim

Campbell County Commissioner Lynn Deibert

Campbell County Sheriff Lacey Perman

Clark County Commissioner Terry Schlagel

Clark County Sheriff Robert McGraw

Codington County Sheriff Bradford Howell

Corson County Commissioner Shawn Hinsz

Corson County Commissioner Steve Keller

Custer County Commissioner Jim Lintz

Custer County Commissioner Mark Hartman

Custer County Commissioner Travis Bies

Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr

Day County Commissioner Derek Sinner

Day County Commissioner Jim Walter

Deuel County Commissioner Gary Jaeger

Deuel County Commissioner Roger Kreutner

Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg

Douglas County Commissioner Jerod Star

Douglas County Commissioner Marlin Maas

Douglas County Commissioner Nathan Ymker

Edmunds County Commissioner Chad Preszler

Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz

Fall River County Commissioner Deb Russell

Fall River County Commissioner Joe Allen

Fall River County Commissioner Joe Falkenburg

Faulk County Commissioner Steve Rosland

Gregory County Commissioner Bob Hausmann

Haakon County Commissioner Michael Gebes

Haakon County Commissioner Thomas Radway

Hamlin County Commissioner Leland Roe

Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck

Hand County Commissioner Gilbert Rodgers

Hand County Commissioner Greg Palmer

Hand County Sheriff Shane Croeni

Hanson County Commissioner Curtis Fox

Hanson County Commissioner Gary Schoenrock

Hanson County Commissioner John Bumgardner

Hanson County Sheriff Brandon Wingert

Harding County Commissioner Bill Clarkson

Harding County Commissioner Charles Verhulst

Hughes County Commissioner Connie Hohn

Hughes County Sheriff Pat Callahan

Hutchinson County Sheriff James Zeeb

Hyde County Commissioner Robert Bawdon

Jackson County Commissioner Jeff Willert

Jackson County Commissioner Ruby Sanftner

Jerauld County Commissioner Jeff Messmer

Jones County Commissioner Steve Iwan

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson

Lyman County Commissioner Jared Scheiske

Lyman County Commissioner Zane Reis

McCook County Sheriff Mark Norris

McPherson County Commissioner Jeff Neuharth

Meade County Commissioner Richard Liggett

Meade County Commissioner Rod Bradley

Meade County Commissioner Ted Seaman

Miner County Commissioner Roger Wentland

Miner County Sheriff Rob Eggert

Moody County Commissioner Randy Hemmer

Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman

Pennington County Commissioner Deb Hadcock

Pennington County Commissioner Ron Rossknecht

Perkins County Commissioner Mike Schweitzer

Perkins County Commissioner Rusty Foster

Perkins County Commissioner Todd Campbell

Potter County Commissioner Pat Everson

Potter County Sheriff Curtis Hamburger

Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel

Spink County Commissioner Brett Knox

Stanley County Commissioner Mike Kenzy

Sully County Commissioner Joe Fanger

Todd County Commissioner Marshal Tinant

Turner County Commissioner Lynn Van Hove

Turner County Commissioner Tony Ciampa

Union County Commissioner Michael Dailey

Union County Commissioner Milton Ustad

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges

Walworth County Commissioner Jim Houck

Walworth County Commissioner Kevin Holgard

Walworth County Commissioner Scott Schilling

Walworth County Sheriff Joshua Boll

Ziebach County Commissioner Bill Henderson

Ziebach County Commissioner David Pesicka

Ziebach County Commissioner Ralph Lyon