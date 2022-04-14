The run up to today’s impeachment decision by the South Dakota House in the matter of Attorney General Ravnsborg

This week has been moving fast in the form of pushback from Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and his supporters in the face of today’s special gathering of the State House of Representatives.
In a facebook post on Sunday, State Representative Scott Odenbach, who has announced he will be abstaining from the proceedings, reminded us that it was Palm Sunday, which is remembered as the final week of the life of a man who many of us view as the spiritual savior of humanity. And he was a man who faced two investigations:
And while we were being reminded of the fact that Jesus faced investigations, it appears that the Ravnsborg team was not idle, as bright and early this morning, Austin Goss of Dakota News Now posted multi-page documents from Team Ravnsborg on why they believe the matter does not rise to an impeachable offense:
But even more interesting, the document also seemed to take a right turn directly into the campaign for Attorney General, and contained a hard shot against his predecessor and competitor for the race, former Attorney General Marty Jackley, in perhaps a foreshadowing of the Republican Party convention showdown between the two:
Wow.. That was unexpected. And I can’t help but point out that perhaps it was just a little unwarranted. If the Current AG is going to throw out some smack talk as to the team who came before him, he’s going to have to point out what he changed in the office in response to these apparent concerns when he took over.
Going into the impeachment hearing appears to mark a bit more defiant Jason Ravnsborg in the face of his detractors.
And they’ll largely be facing off today in the House of Representatives as they make a decision as to whether sufficient evidence exists for the matter to be determined by the State Senate.
I think the letter put out by the AG finally gets out the whole picture versus the skewed released from the governor. Makes it seem more and more like just an unfortunate accident.
But see, no. The more evidence that comes out, the more legislators have turned away from him. His unapologetic turn does him zero favors. And, seriously, Pat? You and legislators analogizing him to Jesus? Have you zero shame?
I’m making no such analogy. Just pointing out that someone else did, and getting ready for todays’ show.
I had started to write a comment about glasses being found on the floorboard of Jesus’ car, but I couldn’t make it humorous.
So let me get this straight. Odenbach abstains from voting, and then compares the AG to Jesus? He might as well show up and vote no. Wow.
Ravnsborg then goes after Noem, and subtlety after Jackley.
Finally we here from Jason. Much of this could have been avoided had he stood up like a man in the early days of this and apologized. Or if he showed up to any of his own court proceedings to enter a plea or accept his sentencing. But he doesn’t — he hides from the public and the press and won’t be a man. The public will often forgive a contrite person, but you have to actually be contrite. The problem with Jason is he feels he did nothing wrong… so it’s impossible to be contrite. He will lose at convention, and if for some reason he doesn’t, he will learn in November that the general public does not support him and we will elect a new Attorney General.
Odenbach, I missed the part where Ravnsborg pulled the car over and healed Joe Boehver… oh wait he found the body and left the scene because JR only cares about his political career.
“I hit something…”
Odenbach looks weak by not showing up.
The hatred for Noem is so deep that even when she is right( and she is 100% right on this ) he cant admit it. And worse he doesn’t show up to defend his position.
A good politician who has totally derailed himself and his potential.
I disagree on him looking weak by not showing up. He had a conflict of interest in acting in a capacity providing counsel to Jason. He was palms up about it.
Pat, You are usually right so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.
I will state what nearly everyone knows. The “prosecutors” bungled this case. A miscarriage of justice.
We all intuitively knew that Ravnsborg lied to 911. He called in and TWICE said “I was in the middle of the road! I was in the middle of the road!”
Why would you say that to 911 unless you KNEW what you hit, and had to start laying down your defense? 911 doesnt care where you were on the road, unless you smoked a man way over on the shoulder.
If you watch all the traffic stops with body cams, you will see he always whips out his AG badge, or tells the cop he is the Attorney General. Well, enjoy that while you can Jason…..it wont be true for very long.
Yes, those traffic stops are always interesting. I have no respect for office holders who quickly announce their title in situations like that. Some law enforcement might recognize him but many will not. Him getting pulled over has nothing to do with him being AG and he shouldn’t tell anyone. There’s been other office holders who act like this – flaunting a title to get favorable treatment in a variety of situations. No matter who it is, it’s wrong.
Bingo. Big “Do you know who I am??” vibes from Ravnsberg. And how bad of a driver do you have to be to get pulled over so many times? Like 20 something since he became AG right? What the heck is he doing in the car that he’s always swerving and speeding?
Get rid of them both
Best possible outcome.
It is always the same story with these people, consequences are for people other than them, they have a different situation. Please ignore the ignorance and stupidity as long as they have a little (R) next to their name and they think like me and hate the same people I do. We need to criminalize abortion, but not make it impossible, because my kid may need one, and I have money to fly them to CA to get it done, because MY case is different. Just like Jesus would say, right? It’s this constant claim of be being under attack that gets old, the war on Christmas, the war on straight people, the war on white people, we are all under attack despite being in the major majority on all these issues. The lunacy of this list is pure BS, and it applies to the impeachment hearing as well. Why would Jason’s actions be any different than mine? There is no way any of us would be able to hit something and have LEO’s show up and share a car with me to get home with no investigation of what was hit, or a plain sight search of the car. I can’t drive 82 on the interstate without being suspected of trafficking drugs, but AG can hit something, and keep his job representing the state, despite being responsible for killing someone?
I’m sick of this endless, exhaustive parade of the most privileged people in existence undergoing preposterous extremes to portray themselves as under attack. Republican’s make up 90% of this state and representatives, the replacement would be a die hard republican, and after the election it would continue that revolving door. Jesus, I mean Jason, should be removed from office, he doesn’t represent christian values, he represents SD GOP values. He hid behind the law, hasn’t addressed the public on this issue, and most likely still reads this blog while driving. Curious to see how the day goes.
This might be the first time that the Attorney General has said publicly that he was sorry or said Joe Boevers name
Except he didn’t say he was sorry. He said he “wants to say he’s sorry.”
There’s a difference, and that difference is the reason he is unfit for office.