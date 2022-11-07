From my phone, the Kristi for Governor campaign notes that there will be an announcement that looks an awful lot like it will be coming from Donald Trump at tomorrow’s rally.
This comes at about the same time it’s rumored that Trump is planning on announcing for President in the next election. So, could be interesting.
5 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor announces Trump announcement coming at Rapid City Rally tomorrow”
The only way the GOP could possibly lose the next election is if they run with Trump. Anyone other than him would walk away with the election.
I thought he was waiting until Nov. 14 to announce his run for president!
the more time we have to make this not happen the better.
He’s scheduled to be in Ohio at 7 pm tomorrow. Is he appearing by video or something?
God help us all.