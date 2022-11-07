From my phone, the Kristi for Governor campaign notes that there will be an announcement that looks an awful lot like it will be coming from Donald Trump at tomorrow’s rally.
This comes at about the same time it’s rumored that Trump is planning on announcing for President in the next election. So, could be interesting.
9 thoughts on “Kristi for Governor announces Trump announcement coming at Rapid City Rally tomorrow”
The only way the GOP could possibly lose the next election is if they run with Trump. Anyone other than him would walk away with the election.
I thought he was waiting until Nov. 14 to announce his run for president!
the more time we have to make this not happen the better.
He’s scheduled to be in Ohio at 7 pm tomorrow. Is he appearing by video or something?
That would be lame.
Trump is Rushmore material.
It’ll probably be even lamer, a pre-recorded video message like Noem did with Herschel Walker several months back.
God help us all.
Trump is popular in South Dakota. Kristi just needs Republicans to vote tomorrow and it’s game over. Having Trump participate is a good play in this state.