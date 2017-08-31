Kristi Noem at the State Fair on Friday

NOEM AT STATE FAIR FRIDAY
Huron, S.D. – Rep. Kristi Noem will attend the South Dakota State Fair on Friday, September 1. If you have any questions, please contact Justin@KristiForGovernor.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
WHAT: Noem to Attend South Dakota State Fair
WHEN: Friday, September 1 – 12:00PM (CT)
WHERE: South Dakota State Fairgrounds, GOP Booth
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Noem will be at the GOP Booth beginning at 12:00PM. Come on over, grab a pair of sunglasses, and challenge her to a game of corn hole.
