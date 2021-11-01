Happy #WorldVeganDay to all the hunters who enjoy harvesting vegan pheasant, deer, and elk! pic.twitter.com/ZxZWwC2WTi
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 1, 2021
Happy #WorldVeganDay to all the hunters who enjoy harvesting vegan pheasant, deer, and elk! pic.twitter.com/ZxZWwC2WTi
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 1, 2021
7 thoughts on “Kristi Noem welcomes all to South Dakota, the land of vegan pheasants.”
Governor Noem is a hunter? You don’t say.
haha I love it
Go hunt grizzlies with a sling shot… and I will be impressed.
Sling shot hunting. Well, I’m not fond of grizzlies or poser politicians so it would be sort of a win-win situation.
Kristi Noem is an outstanding Governor. She has many hats and wears them well.
We are proud to have her as our leader in South Dakota.
yeah fakest governor ever…something to be proud of