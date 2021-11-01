Kristi Noem welcomes all to South Dakota, the land of vegan pheasants.

@SoDakCampaigns

15 thoughts on “Kristi Noem welcomes all to South Dakota, the land of vegan pheasants.”

    1. Sling shot hunting. Well, I’m not fond of grizzlies or poser politicians so it would be sort of a win-win situation.

  4. Kristi Noem is an outstanding Governor. She has many hats and wears them well.
    We are proud to have her as our leader in South Dakota.

    1. EIGHT deaths today. Humans – not pheasants. 718 new Covid infections.

      So no, I am not in a laughing mood. Could she get serious about something that matters… for a change.

  8. Actually the post from South Dakota’s number one citizen and chief executive is petty and childish. Picking on a group of South Dakota residents who weren’t actively out seeking public attention (vegans) is childish behavior from someone who should be a role model rather than a troll. Want to market pheasant hunting? Great! Do it! However, don’t pick on private citizens and residents of South Dakota who don’t share your values and who aren’t looking for public attention. The golden rule should apply to both Republicans and Democrats.

