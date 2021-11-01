Happy #WorldVeganDay to all the hunters who enjoy harvesting vegan pheasant, deer, and elk! pic.twitter.com/ZxZWwC2WTi
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 1, 2021
15 thoughts on “Kristi Noem welcomes all to South Dakota, the land of vegan pheasants.”
Governor Noem is a hunter? You don’t say.
I bet that is a staged picture.
Clothes are clean, birds aren’t bloody, watch is shiny.
haha I love it
Go hunt grizzlies with a sling shot… and I will be impressed.
Sling shot hunting. Well, I’m not fond of grizzlies or poser politicians so it would be sort of a win-win situation.
Kristi Noem is an outstanding Governor. She has many hats and wears them well.
We are proud to have her as our leader in South Dakota.
yeah fakest governor ever…something to be proud of
Surprised she isn’t toting her leather bound copy of the US Constitution with her
Looks like the ‘never was’ and the ‘wanna be’ posters are awake and well.
Great humor by Noem. As usual, the left doesn’t have a sense of humor.
EIGHT deaths today. Humans – not pheasants. 718 new Covid infections.
So no, I am not in a laughing mood. Could she get serious about something that matters… for a change.
Childish
Actually the post from South Dakota’s number one citizen and chief executive is petty and childish. Picking on a group of South Dakota residents who weren’t actively out seeking public attention (vegans) is childish behavior from someone who should be a role model rather than a troll. Want to market pheasant hunting? Great! Do it! However, don’t pick on private citizens and residents of South Dakota who don’t share your values and who aren’t looking for public attention. The golden rule should apply to both Republicans and Democrats.