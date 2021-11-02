House appoints investigative committee for review of possible impeachment of Attorney General

Spencer Gosch, Speaker of the House of Representatives announced today who will be serving on the committee who will investigate whether impeachment is appropriate for the Attorney General as a result of a September 2020 traffic accident, as noted in the Argus Leader:

Serving on the “Special Investigative Committee,” as Gosch referred to it, will be: House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem

Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls

Rep. Ryan Cwach, D-Yankton

Rep. Mike Stevens, R-Yankton

Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls

Rep. Doug Barthel, R-Sioux Falls

Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton

Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids

A few interesting statistics if you’re looking at who has been appointed to the committee.

Of the Nine Committee members, 4 Attorneys are on the committee.. Rep’s Cwach, Stevens, Haugaard & Hansen. And 1, Rep. Barthel, is retired Law Enforcement.

Two of the members are from the Attorney General’s home town of Yankton, but none representing District 24, the legislative district where the accident occurred.

There’s no one from West of the Missouri River. And except for the Speaker himself, you don’t really have anyone appointed who is West of the James River Valley (Or North of Highway 34).

Three committee members are from Sioux Falls.. and up to 5 from the Sioux Falls Metro area if you extend that area to Canton & Dell Rapids.

And despite comprising 30% of the House, there is not a single woman on the list.

Redistricting, impeachment, and people who are unhappy there probably won’t be a anti-vaccination session.

Next week will be interesting, to say the least.