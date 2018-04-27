Loetscher Campaign going into this weekend… see definitions for “quicksand,” “death spiral,” “free fall”

I’ve been talking to friends in Sioux Falls in about the state of the Mayoral race, and it really doesn’t sound good for Jolene Loetscher’s chances going into the weekend. I’ve heard terms referring to the Loetscher Campaign going into this weekend like “quicksand,” “death spiral,” and that her campaign is “in free fall” at this point.

The last chance to change minds, the Argus Leader/KSFY debate, didn’t change anyone’s mind other than to solidify that TenHaken is a Republican, and Loetscher is a hard-left Democrat. Which should not surprise anyone.

Now, there’s nothing left but getting out the vote.

As one person noted to me, they could not recall when a candidate for municipal office had had that many hard body blows inflicted on them in one day in reference to Loetscher’s electoral woes. They rattled off:

The police press release calling her ad misleading, and disagreeing with her claims of police support. The Argus Leader article decrying her utter lack of transparency. The release of the investigation results by the Sheriff/DCI noting no evidence. The eventual release of ‘the voice mail,’ which underlined her embellishment of the whole voice mail incident. The ‘dog poo collection as biotechnology’ embellishment.

..and not only were each of these hard blows to her campaign efforts, but they were all unforced errors. They were largely preventable, self-inflicted episodes of stupid.

Lets not kid ourselves. Political campaigns naturally lend themselves to puffery. But it can backfire, and can be seriously injurious to a campaign.

I had a candidate I was helping once who wanted to claim in a letter to supporters that they were the chief deputy within a Sheriff’s office, because he did that job. But he did not have the title and in the office, the Sheriff made the decision there was to be no Chief Deputy. I noted that I didn’t think it was a good idea, but they insisted.

Guess what the opponent turned into a 2-3 day news story, including quotes from his boss that there was no chief deputy? Ugh. And we ended up losing by 100 votes.

Puffery and embellishment are largely the cause of Loetscher’s woes this week, and it just didn’t need to happen. Why claim you had police support when you didn’t? Why claim ‘hacking’ and try to finger your opponent when you have no evidence of it? Why claim you’re a biotechnology pioneer, when you actually have a business collecting dog poo and shipping it to a lab?

Sioux Falls is coming off a mayoral term of office where the incumbent was called out for his embellishments. Does anyone think the media is going to give those who want to be his successor a pass on exaggeration? NO!

Everyone running for mayor did ran including transparency in their platforms because the citizens of Sioux Falls are weary of the kind of leadership style they’ve had for the past 8 years. So, when Loetscher started to exhibit the same hucksterism Mayor Mike Huether has been criticized for, there’s not going to be any free passes given.

The campaign blows of this week could not have come at a worse time for Loetscher. Each of them landed to devastating effect, and each of them underlined the basic problem of her constant over-embellishment, and questionable truth.

On top of it, since some of it was part of a negative campaign directed at her opponent, she made it even worse for herself. Because TenHaken’s supporters are irritated, motivated, and fully engaged at the same time hers are demoralized and moving away.

As long as TenHaken’s supporters get out to campaign and get out to vote, this should go the way it needs to go. Sioux Falls is ready to get rid of the embellishment, & hucksterism they’ve grown weary of.

And that means it should be “no go Jo” on May 1.

