Loetscher campaign seems to be getting a bit desperate as Sioux Falls mayoral campaign winds down to run off

There’s a story about alleged campaign hacking that’s getting ginned up a bit in Sioux Falls:

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead confirms that a hacking probe is underway, involving a candidates campaign website, e-mail account, wi-fi, and social media. It may have been occuring for the past several months. Milstead’s prepared statement says that investigators have reached out to other mayoral candidates to determine if those campaigns experienced similar interference. Loetscher and Paul TenHaken are in a run off May first, for the top job in South Dakota’s largest city. The hacking allegations came up in Monday’s mayoral debate between Loetscher and TenHaken. TenHaken acknowleged that investigators questioned him on Sunday, before accusing Loetscher of implying that he, TenHaken, was responsible for the hacking. Loetscher responded by saying that TenHaken has said in the past that he has the tools to do it.

Read it here.

So, Democrat Mayoral Candidate Joelene Loetscher may have been intimating that her opponent has something to do with her campaign allegedly being “hacked?” That seems a bit… desperate, as Loetcher appears to be shifting negative in the final hours of the campaign.

Why does this sound like she’s telling a “big scary computer” story? What’s next? Is she going to accuse her opponent of making her forget her banking password?

A few weeks later her secured Wi-Fi was entered by someone without authorization, and in February the login for her campaign bank account was changed, causing her to be locked out for a time.

Read that here.

Sorry I asked.

Update – here’s the video where Loetscher tries to portray her opponent as a computer hacker.. about 50 minutes in:

