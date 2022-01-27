Mark Willadsen to run for District 9 State Senate seat

Mark Willadsen announced his candidacy today for the South Dakota State Senate representing District 9. Willadsen, a Republican, has owned and operated the Willadsen Insurance Agency for 39 years, and has a long history of civic service in the Sioux Falls community, including 14 years in the State House of Representatives.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Minnehaha County in the South Dakota State Senate,” Willadsen noted. “State Senator Wayne Steinhauer, who is retiring from the Senate, has served the area for many years and I look forward to building on the work he’s done for our communities.”

Over the years, Willadsen has been a leading voice in Pierre for legislation to improve the lives of South Dakotans. One of the signature pieces of legislation he authored in recent years (HB 1091, 2016) was to change South Dakota insurance laws so ride share services such as UBER and LYFT could come to our state. “This was a great example of business, insurers, regulators and South Dakotans coming together to keep pace with the changing times and to open up more opportunities in a changing economy.” Willadsen said.

Willadsen would be the first to admit that much of his legislation isn’t the kind you read about in newspapers, but it’s important to help the everyday lives of South Dakotans. “My legislative career has been about opening doors and fixing laws that don’t make much sense. I’m a big proponent in opening our state up for business, and making sure we keep pace with tomorrow’s economy.”

Willadsen is a graduate of Leadership Sioux Falls, past president of the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist club, the Southwest Optimist Club, Crime Stoppers, and the Sioux Falls Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. Willadsen is a past chairman of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Tax Council.

Mark and his wife Suzanne have three children and twelve grandchildren.

