Someone isn’t having a good day. Especially after this morning, when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced who he was endorsing in the races for City Council:
I say someone wasn’t having a good day, as former Brookings Democrat and more recently Sioux Falls resident Pam (Merchant) Cole, who happens to be a candidate not selected for endorsement by the Mayor, had a bit of a public freak-out about the whole thing:
So, not only does she crab about not being an endorsee, she goes hard negative on Rich Merkouris.
I get the impression that this campaign is going to continue to not go well for Pam.
8 thoughts on “Mayor Paul TenHaken announces endorsements in City Council races. Council Candidate Pam Cole (who wasn’t endorsed) has Facebook freak-out.”
Barranco? Why would anyone vote for a carpetbagger? He has no ties to the area and has been here for what, 12-18 months? He claims to be a Sioux Falls lawyer, but is he even a member of the South Dakota bar? We can do much, much better
“… has been here for what, 12-18 months?”
His campaign site says five years. Other than that, I know David’s wife, Catherine, worked for the state GOP a few years ago. So, no, they’re not multigenerational South Dakotans, but “carpetbagger” isn’t accurate.
Hey Pam Cole, BYE BYE.
Do Brookings Bobcats get to vote in the Sioux Falls city elections?
No idea who Pam Cole is, but if she is an actual South Dakotan from Sioux Falls, I’ll support her over a guy who has been here for a year. How could he possibly know what Sioux Falls needs?
They’re not running against each other
Aren’t these the people Paul hand picked to begin with? not surprised at all about his selections
Rather have a few people in there to put a check on him and have some balance
Are there any forums or debates to see these candidates?