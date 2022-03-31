Mayor Paul TenHaken announces endorsements in City Council races. Council Candidate Pam Cole (who wasn’t endorsed) has Facebook freak-out.

Someone isn’t having a good day. Especially after this morning, when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced who he was endorsing in the races for City Council:

I say someone wasn’t having a good day, as former Brookings Democrat and more recently Sioux Falls resident Pam (Merchant) Cole, who happens to be a candidate not selected for endorsement by the Mayor, had a bit of a public freak-out about the whole thing:

So, not only does she crab about not being an endorsee, she goes hard negative on Rich Merkouris.

I get the impression that this campaign is going to continue to not go well for Pam.