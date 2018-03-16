McGuigan announces suspense of campaign for AG

McGuigan announces suspense of campaign for Attorney General

PIERRE SD – Charlie McGuigan announced his intention to suspend his campaign seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General at the GOP’s State Convention in 2018. “After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided that the stress of the campaign is not in my health’s best interest,” McGuigan said.

“Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to meet many South Dakotans and discuss the issues with them,” McGuigan stated. “I appreciate the support that has been shown to me across the State and hope the same support and consideration will be shown for my decision to suspend my campaign.”

