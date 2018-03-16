McGuigan announces suspense of campaign for AG

McGuigan announces suspense of campaign for Attorney General
PIERRE SD – Charlie McGuigan announced his intention to suspend his campaign seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General at the GOP’s State Convention in 2018. “After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided that the stress of the campaign is not in my health’s best interest,” McGuigan said.
“Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to meet many South Dakotans and discuss the issues with them,” McGuigan stated. “I appreciate the support that has been shown to me across the State and hope the same support and consideration will be shown for my decision to suspend my campaign.”
Fitzgerald should surge now. This is not good for Ravnsborg or Russell. I don’t know which one.
How do you figure and what’s your speculation?
Fitzgerald is the only candidate running who can beat the democrat in the fall. Period. No one questions his knowledge, experience or integrity.
My perception is the Dems are running a great candidate for AG. Randy Sieler is the former US Attorney. They really hit a home run that he chose to run.
I’m concerned Ravnsborg doesn’t have the experience or skill to run a general election to win. And I think a lot of others feel the same way.
Russell is a skilled political mind but he might lose a ton of Republican votes.
Votes Percent
REP Party Stace Nelson 13,179 17.69%
REP Party Mike Rounds 41,377 55.54%
REP Party Dr. Annette Bosworth 4,283 5.75%
REP Party Jason Ravnsborg 2,066 2.77%
REP Party Larry Rhoden 13,593 18.25%
2.7% of the vote when it’s actually on the ballot should tell you all you need to know about the importance of electability.
That was a primary. Imagine now that it’s a general election.
That is the 2014 primary race for US Senate.
Republicans have to nominate someone who can win the general and then has the experience to run the office.
How does the disclaimer go on ads for investment opportunities? “Past performance is not indicative of future results.” I can think of no reason this wouldn’t apply in other avenues of our world…
That was then, this is now. Can’t you even give Ravnsborg credit for his tenacity and work ethic?
Which I was trying to allude to…but I thought do it gently so that the Chicken Littles of the talk-backs didn’t freak out some more because the strongest candidate isn’t the establishment candidate thus the Democrats will win EVERYTHING and “that’s all it takes. The next thing you know, there’s money missing off the dresser, and your daughter’s knocked up. I seen it a hundred times.”
(that is a quote from the movie Tommy Boy…only added to provide some hopeful levity…DO NOT think anything is implied other than an attempt at a cheap laugh!)
Ravnsborg is a nice guy and a hard worker. I like him but I don’t think I can turn the Attorney Generals office over to him at this time. Good guy but Fitzgerald is just more qualified and he won’t lose to the democrat.
Charlie is a class act and a great deputy. The winner should keep him on.
I just think Fitzgerald beats Ravnsborg or Russell head to head. He seems like the logical choice.
I think the only chance we have is a Fitz or a new candidate. Otherwise you will see the dems win this seat, Sieler will win some crossover vote. Quietly the Dems may pick up a huge statewide office here.
I guess that’s one way to promote your choice by saying that he is the only one who could beat the Democrat, but I don’t think that makes it so.
My question is: Does anyone else get in?
There are talented people out there who could jump in and make an impact. However, the clock is ticking.
If Russel or Ravensborg win the nomination there is nothing wrong with Randy Seiler winning in the general. He is a great candidate with experience that goes beyond party affiliation. Seiler would make a great AG for South Dakota.
As GOP Chairman Lederman doesn’t want to lose a statewide office like AG to any democrat. The GOP needs to nominate the strongest candidate now that the Dems are running Seiler. The dems see a path to victory.
They know it’s in play if the GOP nominated a weak candidate.
2014 The GOP won every statewide office in 50 years. Let’s not screw up now and not with the AG’s office.
Sorry, if you identify as a Democrat you are stating you believe a certain platform with which I don’t agree, so I don’t want Seiler to win.
What platform would an AG have that happens to be a Democrat? The law is the law. I do not identify as a Democrat.
Politics should be the last thing in factoring a decision for AG.
The choice is Fitzgerald. The other two give the race to Sieler. I totally agree.
If we are going to go down to Sieler though I’d rather run Russell than Ravnsborg. Russell is pretty crafty and a lot of fun.
Fitzgerald is a winner.And with him the GOP sleeps soundly in 2018 November.
The choice is Ravnsborg. I am sick of the old guard in South Dakota. You don’t get to run the show just because you have been around forever. We need younger blood and new ideas instead of the cronyism of a Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald is a no energy candidate with not enough on the resume to be AG. Lack of leadership and management, he has law as his only qualifier. Additionally, all I hear around the state is that most people don’t like him and don’t get a long with him. Additionally, didn’t he raise like zero zero dollars? That tells me he doesn’t have support.
Russell, do we need to bring up the censorship? Sorry, I don’t trust him. I think he is better off staying in the senate.
Ravnsborg is the the most Qualified of candidates out there. Law, check. Leadership, check. Management, check. I know most of the anonymous comments above are probably either Mary or Stace as they have no good argument against Ravnsborg other than they want their person to win and for some reason don’t like him. Add in that Ravnsborg has the support of the majority of the Sheriffs and he is a Republican, there is no way he loses in the general election.
What Fitzgerald and Russell should do is drop out and support Ravnsborg so he can start focusing on the general election.
A little easier to read.
Attorney General Randy Seiler is not what I want. I’ll vote Fitzgerald.
Barnett, Long and Jackley are not flashy but solid and dependable. Fitzgerald Fitz that mold.
Fitzgerald does not fit the mold. So tired of people on here stating he fits mold because he is a prosecutor. It takes a lot more to be an AG that being a prosecutor. He does not fit the mold. Under qualified Fitzgerald is.
Under qualified Fitzgerald is.
This one a long time have I watched. All his life has he looked away – to the future, to the horizon. Never his mind on where he was. Hmm? What he was doing. Hmph! Adventure. Heh! Excitement. Heh! An AG craves not these things. Fitzgerald is reckless!
Is McGuigan getting out to make room for a new candidate? Seward? Some other establishment-type?