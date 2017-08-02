Mercer website gone *poof* or just experiencing technical difficulties?

I’ve noticed, and had a couple of inquiries from people about Pierre reporter Bob Mercer’s “Pure Pierre Politics” website, as it has been down hard for a couple of days. One person was concerned that Bob might be suffering health issues again, and asked me to find out.

I don’t think it’s anything that serious, and I’ve sent off a note to inquire, but Bob’s website has seen better days. In fact, existing as a subdirectory under my605.com, the entire domain (owned by the Aberdeen American News) is offline, as in…

… as in it appears the entire server has been taken offline, and gone *poof,* which might be a corporate decision related to some of the recent things that have occurred in the ownership and management of the newspaper.

I’ve sent off a note to Bob to inquire. If I hear more, I’ll let you know.

