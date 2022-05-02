The Minnehaha County GOP is hosting a duo of candidate forums this week and next week to introduce State & County Candidates to the public, according to a flyer put out by the Minnehaha County GOP this last weekend:
3 thoughts on “Minnehaha County GOP hosting State and County Candidate Meet & Greet events Wednesday May 4th and Mon May 9th”
For the largest county in the state, this is the best they could do for a flier? sad.
Sounds like some candidates weren’t or haven’t been notified or asked by the Minnehaha County GOP yet.
So cheap flier and super poor communication. Yikes!
Flyers will be handed out for the “Birds Arn’t Real” Movement.