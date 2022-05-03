Misspelled words, out of context quote.. I bet I know who designed that.

Pat Powers

So apparently a new billboard went up in Watertown today.

The political action committee sponsoring it is being fronted by Dusty Johnson’s 2020 primary conquest, Liz May. But I can’t help but have a inkling of where it came from.

Misspelled words.. an out of context quote.. that seems to smell like the usual suspects. I mean, It’s just not “anbody” who would cock up a couple thousand dollar billboard like that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.