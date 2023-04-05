Minnehaha GOP spending credibility on supporting election denier event

With a new regime in charge of the Minnehaha County GOP, you’d think their earliest priority would be to start raising money and reaching out to their elected officials so they can deliver a win in 2024.

Or.. they could help a group of election deniers bring more election deniers to town, because it checks the box for a very small group of fanatics.

According to a new facebook post by the Minnehaha County GOP..

Or, as the long-time Republican who sent this to me said, the **** is this? (They did use asterisks)

Apparently on behalf of the SD Canvassing Group, the Minnehaha GOP is advertising an event for an election denier from New Mexico, David Clements, who had previously appeared at the pillow guy’s election lunacy event in Sioux Falls, and Robert Borer from Nebraska, who came in second in a primary for Secretary of State, and was a really unsuccessful write-in candidate for Governor.

So, is the Minnehaha GOP going to support every off the wall group claiming to be Republican?

I probably know better than to ask that after the 2021 rally before Jan 6 with the proud boys, as you can see in this picture ‘protecting’ former Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair Cole Heisey on the stage.

As I said back then, and it continues to hold true,

In the realm of politics, I believe there are 20% who are always with you, 20% who will never support you, making it your job to convince the 60% in the middle that you provide better leadership than the other person or group. So, when there’s a rally with that kind of imagery, it might make it more challenging to convince that 60% that you share their beliefs and gain their trust to lead South Dakota. You actually have to convince the soccer moms and state workers to vote for you along with the local gun club members.

Before Republican groups lend their cachet to other organizations, promoting them and advertising them, they should strongly consider how much of their credibility they squander when they hold up groups like the proud boys or the crew of out-of-state election deniers?

The election denier event isn’t going to cause the 60% of swing-vote Sioux Falls urban dwelling Republicans who are firmly in the middle to flock to the party.

If anything, it’s going to nibble away at our majority.