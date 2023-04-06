I just stumbled across this, and couldn’t help but chuckle. From the November 1978 election as published in the Rapid City Journal.
7 thoughts on “SDWC Time Machine – November 1978: Gordon Peterson for State Representative”
“pull lever 23b”…can we bring back the lever voting machines?
Thank you for posting, Pat. It brought a smile to my face. Late last week, I was reminiscing with others about Gordon and former Fall River County Commission Chairman Tom Landers, who died the same week Gordon did. Both were Korean War Vets, Reagan delegates to the 1976 National Convention, and long time elected officials. Boy, I really miss those “old-time Repbulicans” who told you straight-to-your-face their opinion and you knew their word was their bond!
Thank you for reminding me of the good old times in the SD GOP!
Miss ol’ Gordon!
Senator/Representative Peterson was untouchable. don’t know how many terms he had, but doubt that he was ever in a close election. Those who think term limits are good for government, should examine the career of Mr. Peterson and have another think. He was too conservative for my tastes, but in retrospect, he appears to have been a rather middle of the road kind of Legislator. Certainly an open minded guy open to compromise.
Gordon was never a Senator, and he actually lost one election. Just setting the record straight, but he was one hell of a good man, a dedicated patriot, and an excellent legislator.
He wouldn’t have tolerated the s***show that today’s Republican parry has morphed into
grudznick and his good friend Gordon sure had some times, back in the day. Heck of a collector, was Gordon, and his boy.