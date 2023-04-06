The Minnehaha County GOP announced this afternoon that they’re selling tickets to a Hog Raffle to benefit the Minnehaha County GOP and it’s candidates.
Unfortunately, it looks like they might have got the cart before the hog. While they actually did file the raffle with the city of Sioux Falls..
… they apparently skipped the part where it says “raffle tickets cannot be sold… by an authorized organization until 30 days after filing this form with the Sioux Falls City Clerk.” And they even put it on the form the date they can start selling them – April 11. Which is next week.
You know, they should get someone who knows about this stuff to be chair of the county organization, like an attorney.
I do see that while the ad says the funds are for the party and the candidates, according to the form, the proceeds are to be used for “Party Development.”
So, we’ll see how much they actually end up dedicating for candidates the latter part of next year.
14 thoughts on “Getting the cart before the Hog.. Must be the day to pick on the Minnehaha County GOP.”
Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. *shaking head*
as bad as someone running for Judge and not putting “paid for by…” on any sign or flyer.
Somebody get Bragg on the phone forthwith!
That Mr. Zitterich fellow should take over.
Lmao!!!
State law provides that any organization that conducts a raffle and tickets or shares for such lottery that are sold statewide shall provide written notice of such lottery to the secretary of state and to the governing body where the drawing for such lottery is held.
Any individual or group who wishes to conduct a raffle needs to provide written notice to the Secretary of State before selling any tickets for a raffle. They must also give thirty days written notice of the time and place thereof to the governing body or designated administrative official of the county or municipality in which it intends to conduct the raffle.
SDCL 22-25-25(6)
I doubt they have limited sales to Sioux Falls. If not, they are in violation of SDCL 22-25-25(6). I thought the new chair (R. Shaun Tornow) was an attorney who is an expert on the law and how a county party should be run. The previous leadership notified the SOS before holding any of their raffles.
The SOS website does not list them as having filed.
Why wouldn’t they go to Wholestone?
L O L. not surprised since this group likes to hoot and holler about the rule of law and following the constitution.
April 20? Is this *smoked* pork?
zing! 😆
The irony is that these so called “Constitutional Conservatives” extremists that have been taking over BPOUs violate their own party unit constitutions, campaign finance laws, hold illegal meetings and do not know the US Constitution. I guess it sounds nice to claim they do. You ask then a question and then get a blank stare as they try to change the subject or start making stuff up.
The crazier the SDGQP becomes the easier it will be to make the case to clean house in Pierre.
Anti-Vaxxers RFK Jr is running for President now.
The leadership of the Minnehaha County Republican Party and all of the Trumpists are NOT CONSERVATIVES. They are populists. Please do not let these people discredit conservatism or conservatives as the progressives who often control the narratives desire.
One common trait is that they love to spread conspiracy theories, rumors that are false and don’t even bother to authenticate them.