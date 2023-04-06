Getting the cart before the Hog.. Must be the day to pick on the Minnehaha County GOP.

The Minnehaha County GOP announced this afternoon that they’re selling tickets to a Hog Raffle to benefit the Minnehaha County GOP and it’s candidates.

Unfortunately, it looks like they might have got the cart before the hog. While they actually did file the raffle with the city of Sioux Falls..

… they apparently skipped the part where it says “raffle tickets cannot be sold… by an authorized organization until 30 days after filing this form with the Sioux Falls City Clerk.” And they even put it on the form the date they can start selling them – April 11. Which is next week.

You know, they should get someone who knows about this stuff to be chair of the county organization, like an attorney.

I do see that while the ad says the funds are for the party and the candidates, according to the form, the proceeds are to be used for “Party Development.”

So, we’ll see how much they actually end up dedicating for candidates the latter part of next year.