Noem, House Pass Bill to Build Border Wall, Invest in Military, Support Vets, Stop WOTUS

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today joined the U.S. House of Representatives in passing H.R.3219, the Make America Secure Appropriations Act. Among other initiatives, the legislation fully funds President Trump’s request for a wall along the southern border. It also offers service members a 2.4 percent pay raise (the largest increase in eight years); strengthens support for the Department of Defense, making investments into updating equipment and weapons; and bolsters the VA’s ability to care for veterans. Additionally, the bill authorizes the EPA to withdraw the controversial Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

“Today’s legislation supports some of the federal government’s most fundamental responsibilities: our common defense, our national security, and our veterans,” said Noem. “We offer the resources necessary to build a strong border wall, invest in our military, and support those who have served. At the same time, by authorizing the EPA to ditch the WOTUS rule, we take yet another step toward eliminating the harmful, regressive, Obama-era regulations that have shackled small businesses, farmers, and ranchers for far too long.”

###