Noem in Pierre Tuesday

Pierre, S.D. – Kristi Noem will welcome South Dakotans for coffee and cookies at the Ramkota Inn in Pierre on Tuesday, February 20. Noem will talk with attendees about her recent work and her vision for South Dakota, as well as take questions.

WHAT: Noem to Host Meet and Greet in Pierre

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20 – 3:00PM (CT)

WHERE: Ramkota Inn (920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre)

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...