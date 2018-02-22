Noem Opens West River Campaign Headquarters

Rapid City, S.D. – Kristi Noem opened her West River Campaign Headquarters Wednesday in Rapid City. The office will serve as a volunteer outreach center, where South Dakotans can find information about Noem’s vision for South Dakota as well as collect signs, bumper stickers and other Team Noem materials. The office is located at 1739 W Main Street in Rapid City.

“West River has always fought for me, and whether it was securing a strong livestock disaster program in the last Farm Bill, fighting to save the Hot Springs VA, or increasing support for the Ellsworth Air Force Base, I made a commitment to fight for them too,” said Noem. “I was blown away by those who came out to celebrate the grand opening of our new West River Campaign Headquarters and incredibly grateful for their support and their willingness to recruit others to Team Noem too.”

