Noem to Host Campaign Kick-Off Rally TODAY AT 5PM

Noem to Host Campaign Kick-Off Rally TODAY

Watertown, S.D. – Kristi Noem will host a rally Monday, February 19, to officially launch her campaign to become South Dakota’s next governor. The rally will be held at Kone’s Korner in Castlewood, South Dakota, where she first launched her 2010 congressional campaign.

Noem was born and raised in rural Hamlin County, just miles from where Kone’s Korner is located. There, she farmed and ranched while also starting a hunting lodge, running an insurance agency with her husband, and helping manage her mom’s restaurant. In 2006, she was elected to represent the area in the South Dakota state legislature. She was elected to the U.S. House four years later. While there, she’s negotiated a 5-year Farm Bill as well as one of the largest tax cuts in U.S. history. Noem is now looking to put that diversity of experience to work as South Dakota’s next governor.

WHAT: Noem to Hold Rally Launching Gubernatorial Campaign

WHEN: Monday, February 19 – 5:00pm(CT)

WHERE: Kone’s Korner (18299 US Hwy 81, Castlewood)

