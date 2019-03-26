Once you get past wishful thinking, Dems’ bench is thinner than thin

In a piece that ran in the Daily Kos about a month ago, Democrat’s hopes (and their bench) for 2020 is apparently looking thinner than thin every moment:

INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN: MIKE ROUNDS (FIRST ELECTED: 2014)

“TOP OF THE LIST” DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER: 2018 GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE BILLIE SUTTON Sutton pushed now-Gov. Kristi Noem to the limit in 2018, and his 48 percent of the vote was the best performance for a Democrat statewide in South Dakota in quite some time. If Sutton is disinterested in a bid, Democrats will probably need to rely on a relatively thin statewide legislative bench to take a shot at Rounds. But, in a sign of how thin the bench is in South Dakota, in the flurry of responses on Twitter asking for proposed candidates for this piece, Sutton was the only Democrat named for South Dakota. Other prospects: state Rep. Erin Healy, state Sen. Susan Wismer

Read it all here.

So, once they move past Billie Sutton, they’re citing newly elected Erin Healy and (gag) Susan Wismer as prospects to run against Rounds? Really? If that’s as deep as the bench goes, they’re in trouble.

But that’s not just for US Senate. That is a general problem that South Dakota Democrats face for all of their statewide races in 2020.

With Democrats’ only announced candidate for any 2020 race at this point – Ellee Spawn who is running for Congress with 3 DUI’s on her record, active bench warrants, etc., to start, is literally the most flawed candidate ever offered by a major party in South Dakota.

Democrats have a very serious candidate gap to close in the next election if they hope to reverse direction on plummeting numbers of elected officials and registered voters. Except for wishful thinking, when it comes to candidates, they’re on life support, and that’s failing fast.

Will Democrats decide they might be better off saving their money and skipping 2020 altogether? With about 8 months to go until petition circulation begins, they’d better make a decision fast.

