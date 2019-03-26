Argus almost gives GOP equal coverage.. after ignoring Republicans for a month and half.

The Argus Leader had a story on the elections held by the two major political parties in South Dakota yesterday. Why? Because Democrats had their elections this past weekend, and if they wanted to write about it.. well, they begrudgingly had to mention the Republican elections held over a month and a half ago to avoid accusations of favoritism:
(First two paragraphs in story):
South Dakota’s major political parties have chosen their leaders for the next few years, with some new faces joining the ranks.
Paula Hawks has been elected as the new leader of the South Dakota Democratic Party.
(And starting the third to last paragraph in a 10 paragraph story..)
The South Dakota Republican Party Central Committee reelected last month Dan Lederman as the party’s chair, Linda Rausch as the vice chair, Justin Bell as the party treasurer and Marilyn Oakes as the party secretary.
As noted, Democrat elections were held Saturday. What about the GOP? The press release regarding the re-election of officers for the state’s largest political party was out on February 9th. So, the Argus being the Argus, after devoting a majority of the story to chirping on about Democrats, only begrudgingly mentions the GOP after sitting on the Republican story for about a month and a half.
No bias there. Nope. None at all.
I was really hoping that Lisa was going to be an unbiased reporter at the Argus but this is just another example of how the Argus cannot be fair when it comes to politics.
“Marshes come, and Kranzes go, but the Bogus Misleader goes on forever.”
It’s a little sad to watch South Dakota’s daily papers dying, but with one or two possible exceptions, they deserve it.
You do realize the fairness doctrine was removed by Republicans which lead to the rise of “entertainment” news and the ability for the media to be biased. Democrats complain about the Argus being too far right. Republicans complain about the Argus being too far left. Sounds to me like they are probably right where they need to be if both parties are whining like little toddlers.
Those of us who aren’t blinded by hyper-partisanship complain about the Argus ignoring us altogether.
And the past tense of lead is led. It seems like I’ve been seeing that error everywhere lately. #PublikSkuls
Pardon my SD education. It’s the bottom of the barrel when education is seen by a state as an expense and not an investment. It is exactly why I will be moving before my kids are of age to go to school.
Maybe you should take more responsibility for educating yourself and your children and stop trying to dig your greedy paws into other people’s pockets for a massively expensive government-run daycare program.
Wow. Is this really what the SD GOP supports? It amazes me how much stupidity is put on display around here. We all are better off with an educated populace. This isn’t even a debate.
It depends on how they are “educated”. If they are taught that the socialism is A-Okay, then we could maybe do without that indoctrination-excuse me-education. There is little “fairness” in public education with the vast majority of educators being left and too few of them leaving their own biases outside the classroom door.
If government took children from their parents and forced them into the public schools at six months old, and if the teachers there gave them walking lessons, within a single generation the left would be arguing that humans couldn’t learn to walk without going to school.
If you’re actually interested in education, educate yourself by clicking below.
https://derekmagill.com/2018/02/15/teaching-walking-in-school/
Apparently our state constitution means nothing to you. What do you know, a republican who supports our constitution when it suits them. What else is new. I’d look up the exact text but I think Ill let you do it yourself. You know, take more responsibility for your schooling because I don’t want to spoon feed it to you.
So who cares about the Fairness Doctrine? It is not needed. If the Argus chooses to not cover Republican politics it is at their own peril. Had it not been for the fact that this “issue” was mentioned in this forum, I would have never known about it. People like me do not subscribe to this daily paper because we find little of value in it. If they really cared about people like me, they would find ways to get stories that might interest me. I have not subscribed to the Arduous Liar in several years. If they want me to look at their paper, they should make it more than just another rag.
We need a law that ensures fairness in news! Ah but then Fox and Washington Times would be out of business.
WAAAA, WAAAA, WAAA, the media doesn’t pay attention to us. And when they do, they just aren’t fair! WAAA, WAAA…
Corrupt Five Eyes intel agents pull six-figure salaries from our tax dollars to troll online forums spreading their propaganda and trying to agitate their perceived enemies. And John Thune won’t lift a finger to expose them.
Then they will go out of business. Fine with me. Like KELO hiring Little Mikey Huether. Who has been forthright regarding his political ambitions. Giving relevance to him and help promote him guaranteed I won’t advertise there.