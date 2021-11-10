Other guy running against Senator Thune files FEC paperwork

“Other guy,” a.k.a. Patrick Schubert Jr., a previously announced candidate against Senator Thune filed his paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission today for his entrance into the contest for US Senate:
Not sure how much farther he’s going to get beyond filing paperwork, but here it is for your review.
A fools errand
Anyone but Thune.
I think that Bruce Whalen stacks up very nicely against John Thune.
It’s not even a question of money.
Thune is out campaigning, but who can forget?
We want a functional republic, which means standing up and protecting the ballot boxes and cleaning the voter roles.
No compromises in this regard. It is the wellhead. Election integrity is the headwater of our republic.
It’s tough to find something that matters more during “election” time.
THe trump gang had 60= opportunities in courts to produce ANY proof of voter fraud… they could not. What are you talking about with ” protecting the ballot boxes and cleaning the voter roles.”?