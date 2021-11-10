In the new District 3 map, there’s an interesting consequence of making the city whole as whole can be.
Based on their current home residences, State Rep Drew Dennert, State Rep Carl Perry, and State Rep Kaleb Weis are on a collision course to all face off against each other for two legislative seats.
Despite immense temptation to offer a comment, I should probably just leave it at that.
2 thoughts on “Aberdeen may have a 3-way primary race with Dennert, Weis, and Perry”
Is it just me or would simple math say 2 votes from one town would be better than one vote from one town? Guess they used personal math instead of what’s best for the community math.
Just getting a jump on the next redistricting when another NE seat gets moved to Sioux Falls.