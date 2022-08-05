Pischke attacks Schoenbeck, Pischke rumored to be seeking majority leader

After his win in this past June primary, Tom Pischke must be feeling secure in his britches as in today’s Rapid City Journal, he’s out attacking the current Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck for not drinking the kool-aid on the Citizens for Liberty Scorecard:

Senator Lee Schoenbeck’s recent op-ed in the Rapid City Journal trying to smear some of the state’s top conservative Republican legislators like Rep. Phil Jensen, Tony Randolph and Taffy Howard using the Elevate Rapid City scorecard as the tool, is like Congresswoman Liz Cheney telling us who’s a good conservative Republican using the Democratic party platform as the measuring stick. and.. When it comes to scorecards, SD Citizen’s for Liberty scorecard is one of the best for showing how your legislators are voting in alliance with the Constitution and the South Dakota Republican party platform.

Read it in the Rapid City Journal.

What’s triggering Tom? Aside from sucking up to the cherry-picked scorecard idiots, and trying to continue the battle of the months-past primary election, where Pischke launched an ad campaign attempting to smear Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (and a postcard or two that went out pointing out Pischke’s voting record), the word I’m hearing is that Senator-Elect Pischke hopes to leapfrog over all incumbent Senators and run for Senate Majority Leader when the group gets together after the election.

Tom Pischke as Senate Majority Leader? Hmm.. I think that most of us can think of nearly 30-some other people who would be more qualified to lead the Senate Republican majority over Tom Pischke.

But, that’s a battle for the end of the year. Stay tuned.