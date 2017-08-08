Release: Attorney General Jackley Receives National Leadership Award from Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility 

Attorney General Jackley Receives National Leadership Award from Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility

PIERRE, S.D.- Today, the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) announced the recipients of its 2017 Leadership Awards. Attorney General Marty Jackley was one of eight Attorneys General to be recognized for strong leadership to prevent drunk driving and underage drinking and promote teen driver safety.

Jackley was joined by Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel.

“The national leadership award is a strong recognition for all of South Dakota’s law enforcement community that serves to prevent underage drinking and to make our roads safe from impaired driving. I want to thank the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility for its continuous work in the fight against underage drinking and drunk driving,” said Jackley.

Attorney General Jackley was recognized today for his willingness to champion comprehensive impaired driving legislation and to nationally promote South Dakota’s evidence-based 24-7 Sobriety Program.

The Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) is an independent, national not-for-profit that leads the fight to eliminate drunk driving and underage drinking and is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Constellation Brands, Inc.; DIAGEO; Edrington; Hood River Distillers, Inc.; and Pernod Ricard USA, dedicated to developing and implementing programs that guide a lifetime of conversations around alcohol responsibility and offering proven strategies to stop impaired driving. To learn more, please visit www.responsibility.org.

