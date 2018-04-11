Release: Ballot Question Petition Validated for 2018 General Election Ballot

Ballot Question Petition Validated for 2018 General Election Ballot

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Secretary of State Shantel Krebs announced that the petition submitted for an initiated measure to establish a cap on the price a State agency may pay for a prescription drug was validated and filed by her office. It is the sixth ballot question to be placed on the November 6, 2018 General Election Ballot. It will be titled Initiated Measure 26.

“We reviewed the random sample of signatures, and 71.83 percent were found to be valid,” stated Secretary Krebs. An Initiated Measure requires 13,871 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot. This initiated measure petition included 22,091 signatures.

(22,091 x 71.8310 = 15,868 valid signatures)

Any citizen may challenge the Secretary of State’s approval of a ballot measure and must submit an original, signed affidavit to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office within 30 days of validation. Electronic submission of affidavits will not be accepted. The deadline for a challenge to Initiated Measure 26 would be Friday, May 11, 2018 by 5 p.m. central time.

The office will review the initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use next. South Dakota citizens also have the ability to submit a referendum petition concerning laws passed during the 2018 Legislative session.

For more detailed information on potential 2018 Ballot Questions, click here.

