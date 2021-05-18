Release: Business, Agriculture, and Immigrant Leaders from Across South Dakota Will Discuss Urgently Needed Immigration Reform in Virtual Roundtable

Business, Agriculture, and Immigrant Leaders from Across South Dakota Will Discuss Urgently Needed Immigration Reform in Virtual Roundtable

South Dakota’s Immigrants, Essential Industries, and Economic Engines Need Congress to Act Now to Stabilize Our COVID-19 Response and Support Our State’s Economy

PIERRE, SD — Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, business and agriculture leaders from across South Dakota will join one of our state’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in a virtual roundtable to discuss urgently needed immigration reform and why Congress should act swiftly to fix our broken system. Featuring representatives from some of the state’s largest industries and business groups, the roundtable will specifically highlight the $678 million impact immigrants and immigrant workers have on our state economy and essential workforce.

In South Dakota and across the nation, undocumented immigrants are playing a significant role in our COVID-19 response efforts and have long been enriching South Dakota’s communities, culture, and economy. With more than 23 million undocumented essential workers in America — including more than 200,000 DACA recipient essential workers — contributing to industries such as agriculture, health care, education, construction, and sanitation, the stakes couldn’t be higher to enact commonsense immigration reform.

Congress should enact needed reform that would allow our economy and communities to grow.

Join David Owen, President and CEO, SD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Debra Owen, Policy Director, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director, SD Retailers Association, Don Haggar, Executive Director, Americans for Prosperity — SD, Tom Peterson, Executive Director, SD Dairy Producers, Kari Karst, President and CEO, BX Civil & Construction and Dells Materials Company, and Karen Benitez-Lopez, a teacher and DACA recipient from Sioux Falls for this important discussion on the need to establish bipartisan, commonsense solutions to advance immigration reform legislation and the opportunity at hand for Congress and the Biden Administration to reform the U.S. immigration system.

What: Virtual Roundtable on South Dakota’s Urgent Need for Immigration Reform

Who:

David Owen, President and CEO, SD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Debra Owen, Policy Director, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director, SD Retailers Association

Don Haggar, Executive Director, Americans for Prosperity — SD

Tom Peterson, Executive Director, SD Dairy Producers

Kari Karst, President and CEO, BX Civil & Construction and Dells Materials Company

Karen Benitez-Lopez, Teacher and ‘Dreamer’

When: May 19, 2021 from 1:30–2:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Zoom — Register Here

XXX