Release: City Announces Application Timeline and Procedures for City Medical Cannabis Dispensary, Testing Facility Licenses

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: The City of Sioux Falls has announced the timeline and process to apply for a license to operate a medical cannabis dispensary or testing facility within city limits. These processes were developed in accordance with the City’s licensing and zoning ordinances regulating medical cannabis dispensary and testing facilities, which were effective October 1, 2021.

Medical cannabis dispensary applications will be received at the City Licensing Office on first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, during normal business hours beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021. Consistent with City ordinance, the application period will close in order to conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. The lottery will be held in the Commission Room located on first floor of City Hall, 224 West Ninth Street, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The lottery is open to the public.

Medical cannabis testing facility applications will be received during normal business hours beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021. City ordinance does not limit the number of medical cannabis testing facilities.

For additional information, including the current application, an overview of the application process and fees, along with a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/city-attorney/licenses