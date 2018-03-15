Release – FACT CHECK: Despite Claim, Jackley Didn’t Create Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

FACT CHECK: Despite Claim, Jackley Didn’t Create Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

In Marty Jackley’s first television ad, voters are told the candidate “created the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.” The Task Force, however, was created under the Janklow administration, nearly a decade prior to Jackley being appointed Attorney General.

“In July 2002, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was created under BIT [Bureau of Information and Telecommunications Agency] and then was moved in May 2003 to the Attorney General’s office,” explains the minutes from a June 2004 BIT agency review committee meeting. Jackley was not appointed as Attorney General until 2009.

By 2005, the ICAC was producing results. According to the 2007 South Dakota Legislative Manual, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported performing 2,100 exams on 381 items, viewing 5.6 million image files, and completing 107 reports in 2005 – still, several years prior to Jackley’s tenure as Attorney General.

ICAC received taxpayer support as well. In 2002, the Task Force received a $1 million Internet Child Safety grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, which was to be “used by the Internet Crimes Against Children enforcement unit (ICAC) that Janklow started….” In FY2007, the South Dakota Office of The Attorney General was awarded a $250,000 federal grant in support of the ICAC. In FY2009, the Task Force received additional support from taxpayers, winning a $210,000 grant for the South Dakota Office of The Attorney General to “continue to operate its Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.”

“Marty Jackley needs to correct the record,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “Voters deserve to have honest and accurate information. Clarifying the facts on this claim would be a good first step.”

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...