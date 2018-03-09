Release: Jackley to Host West River Office Grand Opening Friday

Jackley to Host West River Office Grand Opening Friday

RAPID CITY, SD: On Friday South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will welcome supporters to the grand opening of his West River campaign headquarters in Rapid City.

“We’re thrilled with the support we’ve seen West River and can’t wait to launch the official kickoff of our ground game there,” Jackley said. “Our West River campaign headquarters will be a place where volunteers can get to know one another and help spread the word about our positive campaign by South Dakotans for South Dakotans.”

The event at 706 St. Joseph St. in Rapid City will run from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

“Every community in our state should have a voice at the table,” Jackley said. “Friday’s office opening is a chance to spend time in one of those communities hearing feedback on our policy initatives, energizing volunteers as we hit the most important stretch of this important campaign and saying thank you to everyone who is supporting us along the way.”

