Release: Johnson Supply Chain Bills Pass Out of Transportation Committee

Johnson Supply Chain Bills Pass Out of Transportation Committee

Washington, D.C. – Today, in the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, two bills led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) passed out of the committee.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act would strengthen provisions from Johnson’s Ocean Shipping Reform Act that became law in June 2022. The Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act prohibits U.S. ports from using Chinese state-sponsored LOGINK software, allows the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) to investigate foreign shipping exchanges like the Shanghai Shipping Exchange to preempt improper business practices, and authorizes the FMC to streamline data standards for maritime freight logistics.

The 91,000-lb. Weight Exemption Pilot Program, a provision in Johnson’s SHIP It Act, would establish a voluntary ten-year pilot program for states to increase truck weights on federal interstates up to 91,000 lbs. on six axles.

“My bills strengthen our supply chain, allowing products to reach consumers faster and fighting against China’s unfair trade practices,” said Johnson. “America’s supply chain has room for improvement, and it’s long past time Congress closes these gaps.”

Johnson and Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) introduced the Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act in March 2023 to strengthen the FMC’s authority to crack down on unfair shipping practices. The 91,000-lb. Weight Exemption Pilot Program is a provision in the SHIP IT Act, introduced by Johnson and Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) in January 2023 to increase safety and shipping capacity for truckers, ease burdensome regulations, and improve driver recruitment and retention.

