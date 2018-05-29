Release: Marty Jackley Can Ride a Horse, Shoot a Gun, AND Balance the Budget

Marty Jackley Can Ride a Horse, Shoot a Gun, AND Balance the Budget
PIERRE, SD: While it’s a good thing to know how to handle a gun or ride a horse, Attorney General Marty Jackley believes South Dakotans are looking for additional qualifications in their new governor.
Over the weekend Congresswoman Kristi Noem released a TV ad asking the question, “I can still ride horse, I can still shoot a gun, so, you know, what else do you need in the state of South Dakota?”
Jackley’s parody response features him in a cowboy hat with a rifle slung over his shoulder.
“Sure, I can ride a horse, and shoot a gun—but unlike my opponent, I can balance a budget, too,” Jackley says.
South Dakota balances its $4.7 billion budget each year, while Congress has nearly doubled the national debt in the last eight years.
The national debt stood at $13.9 trillion the day Noem took office. Today, it stands at more than $21 trillion despite repeated promises to lower the national debt.
This. Is. Amazing.
Who did he borrow the horse and gun from?
Who saddled the horse for him?
He’s also the only candidate who can honestly say he’s only ever worn a cowboy hat for campaign ads rather than actual work like the rest of us. I’ll also add the only thing he’s shooting with that gun is this commercial so keep it in your pants. All i see is an actor in a costume, aka a Lawyer running for office.
Marty will you pledge to return the donation you got from the apparently criminal aquaponics company that held a fundraiser for you?
The gun wasn’t actually part of the shoot, they just needed something to stick in his hand to keep him from holding onto the saddlehorn while he played pretend cowboy.
Watch the end…his little smirk at the end, urgh…who is advising him?
That did not play well with me….I would have liked him to actually shoot the gun when it said so…not I can hold a gun…
I don’t remember Marty’s vote on the budget…..
So is Marty actually saying he, as one of 435 Members of the House, would singlehandedly overcome the Senate and Barack Obama’s veto?
Wow maybe he’s running for the wrong office.
Marty’s background:
-electrical engineering major
-law school
-law clerk
-lawyer at fancy law firm
-US attorney (government lawyer)
-attorney general (government lawyer)
Wow such a cowboy!
Hahaha you know a video is good when it elicits this type of response from the Noem-ers!
A+ to Team Jackley for verbalizing what everyone thinks (that she doesn’t have depth), and verbalizing it in a clever and funny way.
sorry not a noemer , just made me cringe that smirk at the end was not good
If he was holding a mic he could have dropped it.