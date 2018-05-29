Release: Marty Jackley Can Ride a Horse, Shoot a Gun, AND Balance the Budget

Marty Jackley Can Ride a Horse, Shoot a Gun, AND Balance the Budget

PIERRE, SD: While it’s a good thing to know how to handle a gun or ride a horse, Attorney General Marty Jackley believes South Dakotans are looking for additional qualifications in their new governor.

Over the weekend Congresswoman Kristi Noem released a TV ad asking the question, “I can still ride horse, I can still shoot a gun, so, you know, what else do you need in the state of South Dakota?”

Jackley’s parody response features him in a cowboy hat with a rifle slung over his shoulder.

“Sure, I can ride a horse, and shoot a gun—but unlike my opponent, I can balance a budget, too,” Jackley says.

South Dakota balances its $4.7 billion budget each year, while Congress has nearly doubled the national debt in the last eight years.

The national debt stood at $13.9 trillion the day Noem took office. Today, it stands at more than $21 trillion despite repeated promises to lower the national debt.

