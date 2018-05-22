Release: Questions Raised about Jackley’s Stalling of Court-Ordered Payment to Victim

Questions Raised about Jackley’s Stalling of Court-Ordered Payment to Victim

While Marty Jackley was delivering remarks at a press conference about how victims “deserve better protections and better rights,” he was simultaneously stalling a $1.5 million court-ordered payment to a woman who was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment at the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which he oversees.

After numerous instances of sexual harassment, former state DCI agent Laura Kaiser followed the normal grievance process. The grievance was denied by Attorney General Marty Jackley. In 2015, Kaiser then sued the DCI Director and a former DCI agent for the retaliation. In 2017, a jury sided with Kaiser and awarded her $1.2 million in damages, plus legal fees that bring the total to more than $1.5 million.

The payment for those damages were due on April 15, 2018, but according to a court order on May 18, 2018, the damages were yet to be paid by Marty Jackley’s DCI and a proposal was offered to instead make the payment “in early June.” A judge is now ordering the DCI Director to appear in court as a result of the proposed delay.

“At the very least, Marty Jackley’s delay shows a blatant disregard for the needs of victims,” said Justin Brasell, Kristi for Governor Campaign Manager. “At the most, it shows he’s willing to manipulate victims and the criminal justice system for his own political purposes. There are questions this revelation draws, and they need to be answered.”

