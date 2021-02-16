Release: State Sen. Brock Greenfield to run for Commissioner of School & Public Lands

State Sen. Brock Greenfield to run for Commissioner of School & Public Lands

Brock Greenfield (R-Clark) has announced he will be seeking the nomination for the office of Commissioner of School and Public Lands in the 2022 election cycle. Greenfield graduated from Doland and earned his Bachelor of Science from Northern State University with majors in Business Management and Marketing and a minor in Economics.

Greenfield has served in both the SD Senate and House of Representatives and has held numerous leadership positions in the Legislature, including President Pro Tempore of the Senate for four years. He has also served on Appropriations, State Affairs, Taxation, Commerce and Energy, Education, Retirement Laws, the Executive Board, and State and Tribal Relations, as well as a number of interim summer studies. He has extensive conservative budgeting experience as an 11-year appropriator, and he has chaired several legislative committees. In his daily life, Greenfield is a businessman, substitute teacher, bus driver, and baseball coach. He is also a past State Director of South Dakota Right to Life. He was united in marriage to his wife, Kelli, last April. Kelli grew up near Clearfield and graduated from Winner. She is currently a nurse practitioner with the Monument Health system.

Greenfield says the Office of School and Public Lands has been well-served by current Commissioner Ryan Brunner and Deputy Commissioner Mike Lauritsen. He wants to carry on their tradition of superior, efficient, and effective management of school and endowment lands and dams under the purview of the office. “Ryan, Mike, and their team in the Office of the Commissioner of School and Public Lands have dedicated themselves to serving with integrity as they oversee operations and work to achieve the best results for students, taxpayers, lease holders, and all South Dakotans.”

Greenfield concluded, “I have reached out to a number of people who have served as convention delegates in the past, and they have provided me with strong encouragement to run for this very important job. I look forward to visiting with more delegates from all across the state to listen to their input and concerns in the hopes of garnering their feedback and ultimately gaining their trust and support.”