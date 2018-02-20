Release: Tapio Challenges Candidates, Elected Leaders to Speak Frankly About Refugee Resettlement, Islamic Terror

Tapio Challenges Candidates, Elected Leaders to Speak Frankly About Refugee Resettlement, Islamic Terror
(Tuesday, February 19, 2018) With a looming showdown over the Federal Refugee Resettlement Program scheduled for Wednesday’s Senate State Affairs Committee in Pierre, congressional candidate and Watertown State Senator Neal Tapio is issuing a challenge to every elected leader and political candidate in South Dakota: Find the courage to have an open and honest dialogue about Islamic terrorism and the statistical reality of incidental violence and terrorist threat presented by Islamic refugee populations in the United States.
“The time is long past when we can allow our elected leaders to hide behind the comfortable, politically correct language that refuses to even utter the phrase, “Islamic terrorism,” Tapio said.
“I call on every candidate for Attorney General, Governor and Congress to publicly support or reject SB 200,” Tapio said.
“Tell us whether or not you think the refugee resettlement program is safe. Tell the citizens of South Dakota if you agree with Governor Daugaard that those concerned about islamic terrorism and refugee resettlements from terror prone counties are just fear mongers, as Governor Daugaard says. Be specific. Tell the people of South Dakota whether or not you think Somali violence and terrorism is a real threat that should be addressed.” Tapio said.
“We live in challenging times. This is not the time for weak politicians to run for office avoiding the real issues, offering platitudes and throwing out breath mints. Those days are over. The issues are too large and complex and the solutions are too complicated and controversial for politics as usual. We need leaders to take a stand, not politicians that take a poll. The people just want to know what you really think.”
Tapio’s bill, Senate Bill 200, would immediately end all forced refugee resettlement in South Dakota from the five nations listed in President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Proponents call it a much needed response to stemming the tide of Islamic immigration to the United States and the risk that concentrated Muslim communities become hotbeds of radicalized Islamic practice and thought and potential incubators for sleeper cell terrorism on American soil.
To underscore the necessity of decisive action to end forced refugee resettlement in America, Tapio will be joined in committee testimony by an impressive lineup of national security and policy experts who will offerstatistical analysis of the criminal activity, propensity for terrorism radicalization and social and economic costs shouldered by communities and states where large refugee populations are proving incapable of peacefully and safely assimilating into the general population. Tapio sees it as a clear line of demarcation on a crucially sensitive matter of national destiny.
“Wednesday’s hearing on my bill to end refugee resettlement in South Dakota (SB 200) will expose the fraudsters, the cowards and the pretenders in this debate, who are not only unwilling to speak openly about the threats facing our nation, but are also helping each other profit politically and corporately by their acceptance of horrible program and policy,” Tapio said.
I challenge Krebs and Johnson to issue a press release asking Tapio to deliver results and not just rhetoric.
The guy fails to follow Donald Trumps rule and the reason he actually won.
People are tired of talk. Deliver results or shut the hell up.
Tapio has never moved this legislation out of the Senate. He name calls and burns bridges. Daugaard would veto it anyway. Because Tapio is an A-hole to him.
And that is in SD where 83% in the legislature are Republicans. He would fail miserably in DC. He would be ignored.
Trump deserves better than a limp wristed wind bag incapable of delivering results.
Tapio: talk, talk talk…
Voters: can you deliver or do you just talk.
Tapio: refugee crisis is the worst thing happening to USA…. talk talk talk
Voters: can you deliver results
Tapio: I call on all politicians to stop refugee…. talk talk talk.
Voters: Results?
Tapio: Islam is scary. It has to be stopped…. talk talk talk.
Voters: talk is cheap
Tapio: I have to be your leader because I’m so much smarter than you all are… talk talk talk.
Voters: results? Talk is cheap. Next candidate.
Donald Trump: hey this senator from Watertown is a politician who sure talks a lot. I deliver results. He didn’t listen to what I was campaigning on because he talks too much.
7:44 – I challenge you (knowing full well you won’t take me up on it) to elaborate on Daugaard vetoing legislation because someone is an A-hole to him. Is that how our governor decides whether or not to veto a bill? Doesn’t the Governor work for the people of SD? Many SDakotans are asking for this issue to be addressed.
If engaging in dialogue about Islam, LSS and refugee resettlement wasn’t such a big deal, why was a SF event about Islam protested? Remember Ehab Jaber? How about the speakers whose SF event was cancelled because Muslims lobbied (pressured) the History Club to rescind the speakers? The Muslim community celebrated this shut down…celebrating 1A rights being infringed on…well, that’s exciting.
I call on Neal Tapio to talk about ANY other issue except immigration and Islam.
He needs to broaden his platform…
Tapio is pushing Ravnsborg for AG. It doesn’t make sense why he wouldn’t be with Russell.
Once again, he has failed terribly to represent his district. If all he wants to do is grandstand, he should resign. I CALL ON HIM to resign today!
Longest press releases ever…,
He failed to pass anything he cared about because be was all talk.
Watertown can turn the page.
Here is a synopsis of the next 9 months:
Neal: blah blah BLAH blah
Public, and leaders: Neal, shut up
9 months later, Neal is just gone.
Tapio’s bill ends resettlement to South Dakota of refugees persecuted and deemed safe for admission to the United States from five of the top ten nations for extreme persecutions of Christians.
This is not who we are Mr. Tapio. Try as you may to appeal to the fears and the demons in us, we see you exactly for the charlatan you are.
Leave it to Troy to once again intentionally misrepresent the issue and completely ignore the very real threat of islamic cultural jihad..
Seems at $80000 a refugee in costs to the ya payer that should be reason enough as a conservative to have an objection to refugees. Are you just a democrat troll? By most of your responses you are either a democrat troll or a horrible represantive of the gop platform stated on sdgop.com. Everyone is entitled to their views but the gop is not about wasting money on refugees according to their platform.
So you people aren’t interested in other candidates opinions on refugees?? You know these programs cost the taxpayer a lot of money. This is what I mean about conservatives. Ask the question? Does it cost the taxpayer money? Well yes it does. Another question does it take any rights or freedoms for comstituents? Well yes it’s proven they drive down wages and property values where they live. This is what I mean about conservatives. You guys mock the ones who support conservative values. It’s why I’m an independent. Or maybe you are the rich elitist capitalizing on cheap subsidized labor but I don’t believe Their is enough intelligence combined here to capitilze in much.
Lora Hubbel is also out in front of this very important issue.
Welcome to the party, SD Conservative. If you stick around long enough you’ll be called a racist, bigot or whatever the word of the week is for asking questions about refugees or LSS. Many Aberdeen residents are begging for someone to listen to their concerns. Seems their mayor isn’t interested in having a discussion, maybe that has to do with him being connected to Taneeaz Islam and her voices for peace?
Dollar bills, dollar bills…following the $$.
Does Taneeaz denounce Shariah law?
Called an old college friend who lives in Aberdeen’s “Green Zone” and asked my old friend to turn down the TV which sounded like a war movie with gunfire & explosions since it was hard to hear. Turns out the TV was not on and Aberdeen is a war zone. The line went dead a few times until they restored phone service.
“Dollar bills, dollar bills…following the $$.” Those fat cats on the take live in a gated fortified area of Aberdeen and drive bullet proof vehicles with their hired ex-military security when shopping or going to work. The rest of Aberdeen is fighting to survive. Many casualties.
Can you provide some studies, sources to your claims…I am genuinely curious…I was disappointed in Tapio and Russell both for failing to do so. I would like to read more FACTS.
Thank you.
11:18 – Are you capable of using an internet search engine?
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/05/refugee-resettlement-costs/
If you want Tapio or Russell to account for the information they’ve presented call or email them. Do you have family or friends living in Aberdeen? Call them and get some perspective. Or, better yet…do your own research and then come tells all about the FACTS you found.
Neal’s fear mongering & scapegoating would gain more traction in today’s Russia.
Just educate yourselves by doing all kinds of research.
From Lora’s facebook page?
And beyond.
S.D. Conservative,
You tell me all I need to know about you.
You refer to helping a refugee as waste and you lie about the amount, significantly lie.
I am much more comfortable with the assistance the United States of America spends to assist refugees than I am many other expenditures of my government.
BTW, here are the numbers
Each year 1.5-1.8 million people enter the US illegally and about 1.5 million illegal immigrants return to their native country in a year. The total number of illegal immigrants has been rather steady for almost a decade.
Each year 1 million people enter the US as legal immigrants.
Each year 85,000 people enter the US as refugees. Almost all receive refugee status as either political or religious refugees.
So in effect, Tapio and his supporters want people who oppose the most ruthless tyrants or are Christians to stay in these worst of the worst nations. Or think these people are someone else’s problem.
I am proud our nation gives these people refuge and support my state doing its part.
Troy, have you ever sat down and talked with Tapio about his concerns regarding the influx of refugees? I don’t think you would find him the cruel-hearted person you think he is. BTW, why doesn’t Saudi Arabia allow the Muslim refugees to settle in their country? They don’t, why not? Maybe we should learn why they don’t. Tapio, it seems to me, would be a good ally of Trumps. After all, Trump wanted to temporarily stop the refugees from some Muslim countries too. I suggest you talk with Tapio.