SD Gun Owners related consultant is attacking Brown County Sheriff with new PAC in odd mailing

A somewhat odd hit piece emerged today in Aberdeen mailboxes from a newly registered Political Action Committee:

After being organized on May 7th, Political Action Committee “Shining Light PAC” is registered to former point man for the South Dakota Gun Owners group Jordan Mason:

Jordan Mason seems to be continuing the attack mail started by South Dakota Gun Owners against current Sheriff Mark Milbrandt. Except that now the attack seems to be criticizing Milbrandt for having cross-party appeal?

Really? Milbrandt having supporters across the political spectrum is now a liability? Are Republicans in Brown County so polarized to the impossibly hard-right that having Democrats want to support them in an election a negative?

That would be like expecting Republicans who are married to Democrats to get a divorce, because “that damn liberal should know better, and now she just needs to leave.” You really don’t hear of people that extreme. Which is how this postcard comes off.

People with blinders on might think this made a difference, but I think a vast majority of Republicans are going to recognize this as a negative attack that seems to be flailing a bit. Elections are won by addition, not subtraction. And all the piece tries to accomplish is subtraction by association.

This was a misguided and expensive missile that missed the target.

And we’ll see how it all turns out on June 5th.

